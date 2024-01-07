Smoky White Queso Dip Recipe

Who doesn't love melted cheese? Whether it's in a warm pot of fondue, sandwiched inside of a grilled cheese, or fried up in a breaded crust, this creamy creation is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. For today's cheesy delight, we're going to make a delicious smoky white queso dip, Tex-Mex style, and it will come together in about 10 minutes. This recipe is ideal for game-day celebrations, potlucks, and house parties — it can't be turned down!

"Whenever I go to casual Mexican restaurants, I'm always ordering a bowl of queso dip for the table," says recipe developer Alexander Roberts. "It's essential, and part of the experience." When trying to replicate a batch of queso at home, Roberts strongly recommends using the white American cheese called for in this recipe. "It's nearly foolproof; it melts better than other cheeses and can stay melted for a while," he says. "Trying blends of mozzarella, Colby Jack, and other cheeses sometimes led to the mixture seizing if it needed to be melted again." White American cheese is most often available behind the deli counter and may have to be ordered by the pound.