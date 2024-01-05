Plantain Chips Are The Classic, Crisp Side For Cuban Sandwiches

Few people forget their first time eating a plantain, not knowing what to expect but likely imagining a taste similar to bananas. They have similar exterior features and belong to the same Musaceae family as bananas, but the difference is obvious when a plantain hits your tastebuds. From flavor to texture, size, and at what stage to eat them, the distinctions can be remarkable. When it comes to food pairing, particularly with a Cuban sandwich, there's no question which one rises and shines. It's the plantain, specifically in the form of plantain chips.

You'd be hard pressed to find a Cuban restaurant or food service that doesn't offer a classic Cuban sandwich with a side-dish option of crispy fried plantain chips. A hint of sweetness in the plantains perfectly complements the savory elements of the sandwich, making a heavenly Havana-inspired meal any time of day.

Adding a side of plantain chips sounds simple, but plantains in general are a bit more complex than meets the eye. They're typically not eaten in a natural raw state, and for good reason: When raw, they tend to be starchy and sometimes bitter. Though you can boil plantains and mash them like potatoes, a hands-down favorite way of enjoying them is sliced thin and crispy fried into plantain chips. You can also bake them to cut down on cooking oil, but when served with a Cuban sandwich, they'll likely be either fried from fresh plantains or served as precooked bagged plantain chips.