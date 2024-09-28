Hoda Kotb's Favorite Snack Is A Chip And Dip Combo You Never Thought To Try

Hoda Kotb rocked the daytime television world when she announced yesterday that she's stepping down from her position as the "Today" show co-anchor. We here at Tasting Table are wishing Kotb the best of luck in her next endeavors and are celebrating her long and wonderful career as a journalist with food. Specifically, with Hoda Kotb's all-time favorite snack: Fritos and French onion dip. Although this is a combo you may not think of when pairing chips and dip, we highly recommend giving the two a try.

We have to hand it to Kotb — while most people would reach for a plain ridged chip to scoop their French onion dip, using Fritos is actually a genius idea. First off, the thin strip with the deep curl of each chip serves as the perfect vehicle for a balanced portion of chip to dip. Secondly, the corn and salt flavors from the Fritos complement the creamy, oniony tang of the sour cream and onion dip. We're telling you, this killer combo is definitely worth a try. And while you can probably find French onion dip at the store, we highly recommend making it home.