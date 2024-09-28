Hoda Kotb's Favorite Snack Is A Chip And Dip Combo You Never Thought To Try
Hoda Kotb rocked the daytime television world when she announced yesterday that she's stepping down from her position as the "Today" show co-anchor. We here at Tasting Table are wishing Kotb the best of luck in her next endeavors and are celebrating her long and wonderful career as a journalist with food. Specifically, with Hoda Kotb's all-time favorite snack: Fritos and French onion dip. Although this is a combo you may not think of when pairing chips and dip, we highly recommend giving the two a try.
We have to hand it to Kotb — while most people would reach for a plain ridged chip to scoop their French onion dip, using Fritos is actually a genius idea. First off, the thin strip with the deep curl of each chip serves as the perfect vehicle for a balanced portion of chip to dip. Secondly, the corn and salt flavors from the Fritos complement the creamy, oniony tang of the sour cream and onion dip. We're telling you, this killer combo is definitely worth a try. And while you can probably find French onion dip at the store, we highly recommend making it home.
Honoring Hoda Kotb with her favorite snack
In a letter published on the Today website, Kotb shared with colleagues and fans, she said, "I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new." Kotb has been on the NBC team in one capacity or another for almost three decades, and her very understandable decision to focus more on her daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 5, comes as a surprise nonetheless.
In Hoda Kotb's letter, she also states, "Because I'll be working through the beginning of 2025, there's plenty of time to talk about what's ahead for all of us." This also means that you'll have plenty of time to perfect your French onion dip recipe before whipping up a batch for a potential Hoda Kotb retirement watch party, sure to feature some classic "Today" show daytime drinking. We recommend you try using ricotta instead of sour cream to instantly elevate your French onion dip.