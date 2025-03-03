10 Aldi Pizzas, Ranked

Grab a quarter and your reusable bags, we're heading to Aldi. The discount grocery store is rooted in simplicity, from its food displays and checkout process to the actual number of products it carries in its stores. But, despite its low number of SKUs — around 1,300 at any given time — the chain does happen to be stacked in some areas. The German grocery is known for its beer and wine variety and also excels in the staple foods department — a category I emphatically believe frozen pizza falls into.

A freezer section take-and-bake pizza is a grocery list essential. It's a dish you should always have on deck in case other dinner plans fall through, new recipe ventures go awry, or when you simply need a quick dinner on the table minus the hassle and clean up. At Aldi, this kitchen asset comes in all different shapes, sizes, and flavors, mostly from Mama Cozzi's — a fan-favorite brand sold exclusively at the chain. A few other names also pop up in the frozen aisle, but the important thing they all have in common is a great price point.

I hope you're hungry, because I'm digging into these Aldi pies to see which one offers the best taste. While testing, I looked for a crust that holds up (whether it's thick or thin), a flavorful sauce, and, of course, plenty of cheese. That's really all you need for a top-notch frozen pie. But, if the brand throws something else on top, it better be well-cooked and worthwhile. Come with me to mangia, mangia, mangia!