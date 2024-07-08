What's The Difference Between Chicago Deep Dish And Tavern-Style Pizza?

Tavern-style pizza may not be the first pizza that comes to mind for Chicago tourists, but locals are no stranger to the pizza type. The style originated when bar owners used to offer free food to drinking patrons but has since become a citywide staple. As for its unique characteristics, tavern-style pizza is defined primarily by its base of ultra-thin and crispy crust. A tavern-style pizza is typically circular but is then cut into small squares, perfect for sharing at a tavern. That style of cutting is a trademark of tavern-style and makes it easy to recognize the pie, even if you've never tried it.

Of course, just like any other style of pizza, tavern-style options can come with an assortment of toppings. You can choose between your favorite flavors, whether you want ricotta cheese or a classic sausage addition. Though no matter how you top it, the cheese goes all the way to the end of each slice — no excessive empty crust here.

And while the pizza originated as a bar food, you can now find it at restaurants all over Chicago and beyond. Pizza Hut even unveiled a tavern-style pizza lineup, with four new thin-curst pizzas. Yet, while tavern-style pizza is surely delicious, it is quite different from deep dish. So if you have to choose between the two, consider your ideal crust texture and just how thick you like your pizza.