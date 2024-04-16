15 Unique Illinois Foods You Should Try At Least Once

Several things likely come to mind when you think of Illinois: professional sports teams, the iconic Chicago skyline, renowned museums, and wide open fields. For some, Illinois may blend into the landscape of the Midwest. But there's plenty that makes the state — and its food scene — unique.

Illinois cuisine offers a variety of flavors from the city to the countryside. Although several iconic Illinois foods hail from Chicago, the Windy City is far from the only place where its treats are available — and some bonafide culinary treasures can be found throughout the Prairie State. You'll find specialties further north in Rockford, while a handful of delightful foods can be found in central Illinois, as well.

Whether putting a crazy spin on sandwiches or serving pizza in numerous styles, the state is peppered with unique flavors and stories. From lesser-known gems in northern cities to heartwarming dishes served in central Illinois diners, here are 15 unique Illinois foods you should try at least once.