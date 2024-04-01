The Unique Illinois Sandwich That You'll Probably Need A Fork To Eat

Sometimes inspiration hits in the most unexpected ways. Consider the horseshoe sandwich: Beloved in Illinois, it's a bit of a conundrum to outsiders; a mish-mash of unexpected ingredients that, for some unknown reason, work together in harmony. And it all came together because an early-20th century chef had a bad case of cook's block. The lesser known — and maybe a bit tongue-in-cheek — cousin of writer's block, cook's block is the equivalent of culinary burnout. Chefs and home cooks may have a full pantry of extraordinary ingredients, but nothing strikes a chord. The condition can lead to a sense of defeat or, in some cases, a devil-make-care quest for something, anything, to come together. The horseshoe sandwich is the result of the latter.

Conceived by Joe Schweska, an Illinois chef who had been unsuccessfully wracking his brain to come up with new and innovative menu offerings to feature in the Red Lion Room at Leland Hotel in Springfield, Illinois, the horseshoe sandwich is an everything-but-the-kitchen-sink take on a ham and cheese sandwich. Schweska's wife, Elizabeth, set the wheels in motion when she mentioned a dish by the name of Welsh rarebit, the now-iconic British open-faced sandwich, which is simply melted cheese sauce drizzled over toast. Schweska took the simple concept and ran with it, adding horseshoe-shaped ham and eight potato wedges, and the horseshoe sandwich was born.