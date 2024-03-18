The Origins Of The Jibarito Sandwich Are Uniquely Chicagoan

Inspired by the sandwich served at Platano Loco, the jibarito is served with everything from arroz con gandules (Puerto Rican rice) to yucca fries. Today, it has come to be a symbol of the strong Puerto Rican presence in Chicago. As the only American city with a designated Puerto Rican neighborhood, Chicago's Humboldt Park has become a cultural epicenter and there's no better place to enjoy Puerto Rican food — apart from the actual island, that is. Interestingly enough, however, the jibarito's popularity on the mainland has influenced something of a reverse immigration.

Although Figueroa's brother patented the jibarito name, you'll still find them on other Chicago restaurant menus and in cities across the country. From New York City's Jibarito Shack to Miami's Mofongos, and the Chicago originals like Papa's Cache Sobraso, to the new age spots like Jibaritos y Más and The Jibarito Spot— where there are Puerto Rican people, there will be jibaritos. Even Platano Loco is capitalizing on the sandwich's fame, expanding its menu to include both plantain pizza and hot dogs.

Starting in Puerto Rico, making its name in the Midwest, and then popping back up in more Puerto Rican restaurants after, the jibarito is embraced both on the island and off, and in more cities than one. That just goes to show the influence the tiny island has had in the States, and it's just one of the Puerto Rican foods you have to try at least once.