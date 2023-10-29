Stop Removing The Skin From Green Plantains Before You Cook Them

As the darling of the African diaspora, plantains are enjoyed in dishes from African, Caribbean, and Latin cultures alike. Fried plantains are eaten with both jollof rice and rice and peas. They can also be baked whole or slivered and fried to make crunchy chips. While the fruit is often eaten when ripe, you can also cook it when it's green — just make sure to keep the skin on.

When cooking fried plantains with ripe fruit, peeling off the skin is easy. It glides off just like a banana's peel would. But, with green plantains, things are a bit trickier. The skin is much harder and seemingly adheres to the fruit encased within. The best option is to save yourself the trouble altogether and either roast the fruit whole or chop the plantain into a few pieces and cook it as is.

After around 15 minutes of simmering in salted water, the plantains' skins will be soft enough to easily peel off. Check the texture of the fruits' skin with a fork to see if it's easily punctured — if so, they're soft enough to be taken off the stove.