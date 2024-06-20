Review: Pizza Hut Scores With New Thin-Crust Chicago Tavern-Style Pies And A Fresh Topping Lineup

This summer, Pizza Hut is launching its modern take on Chicago's nearly 100-year-old tavern-style pizza. No, not the deep dish pizza that the Windy City is most often associated with. This is Chicago's unique thin-crust pizza, which is cut into squares and preferred by many Chicago locals. Tasting Table was on hand at a mid-June press event in New York City to sample the new tavern-style pizzas, learn about choices the company made in deciding on flavor options, and garner some insight from Rachel Antalek, Pizza Hut's chief food innovation officer.

Why is this a big deal? Well, for starters, the four new Chicago Tavern-Style Pizza offerings make Pizza Hut the first globe-spanning pizza chain to offer this style of pie. Additionally, alongside the launch of these new pizzas, the company added eight new toppings and sauces to its menu, which can be customized for any pizza already on the menu.

Pizza Hut's quartet of new tavern-style offerings is comprised of the Pesto Margherita, Spicy Chicken Sausage, Double Pepperoni, and The Ultimate. The eight new toppings are a spicy marinara sauce, a pesto sauce swirl, chicken sausage, fresh diced garlic, grape tomatoes, caramelized onions, fire-roasted peppers, and crispy cupped pepperoni. With these updates, Pizza Hut is executing a major overhaul of its toppings and pie options — but are they worth trying? Here are our firsthand impressions and recommendations.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by Pizza Hut.