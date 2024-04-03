11 Types Of French Bread, Explained

Of the many countries whose bread is celebrated globally, France stands out for the wide variety of textures and flavors across its bakery products. The French take pride in their bread, using simple recipes with high-quality ingredients, and this translates into loaves that have a rustic charm as well as a delicious flavor.

From the legendary baguette to the wholesome pain complet, there is a type of French bread to suit every palate. Whether you want something soft with a crunchy crust to accompany your cheeseboard or a hearty slice to dip in a vegetable soup, the diversity of French bread means you won't be disappointed.

If you're worried that you don't know your pain de campagne from your pain de mie, fear not. We will walk you through 11 of France's most popular breads and examine how they differ from each other. Join us as we explore the regional specialties and help you make the perfect choice during your next trip to the bakery.