Mediterranean Herb And Olive Fougasse Recipe

Fougasse, a traditional French bread known for its distinctive leaf design, is one of French recipe developer Annabelle Randles' favorite kinds of bread. As she explains, it conjures up memories of summer holidays in the South of France. Fougasse originates from the Provence region and in its simplest form is made from bread flour, yeast, water, and olive oil. It has many variations, and for this recipe, Randles is using olives and herbs for extra flavor. This is an easy and straightforward recipe that is sure to impress guests around the dining table.

Fougasse is the ideal sharing bread as its unique and artistic leaf-shaped design makes it perfect for tearing off pieces. It is slashed or cut in a way that gives it a striking appearance. To ensure the bread cooks evenly, make sure that every element of it has the same thickness. For the design of the fougasse to show, each leaf should have about a 1-inch gap.

Fougasse is often eaten as an appetizer in France. However, it is very versatile so you can also serve it as a side with a variety of dishes such as soups, stews, and salads. Its semi-tender crumb and olive oil-rich dough make it a satisfying accompaniment to a wide range of main courses. You can also use fougasse to make delicious sandwiches.