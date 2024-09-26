The Absolute Best Foods To Buy At ALDI In 2024, According To Shoppers
Customer feedback is so important for a business to stay in touch with the people they serve and one of the fastest-growing grocery stores in the U.S., ALDI, is taking that core marketing tactic to heart with the recent announcement of its 2024 Fan Favorites. Every year, ALDI polls its customers to find out their top 13 favorite products on offer.
The items on display for this year's Fan Favorites speak to a grocery chain that wants to offer the kinds of products that regular people enjoy. The list is broken up into categories, including Feel Good Pick, which went to Park Street Deli Hummus, and The Internet Made Me Buy It, which was taken by Barissimo Barista Cold Foam. We love this idea as it gives a little more insight into what customers liked these items for as opposed to a simple shopping list you might write up any day of the week.
ALDI customers' Summer Cookout category was stolen by Ribeye Steak and its In a Pinch category was highlighted by Little Salad Bar Chicken Caesar Salad Bowl. Meanwhile, its Charcuterie Favorite was Specially Selected Aged Cheese, its Cozy Comfort was Black Angus Beef Chuck Roast, and its Fresh and Fabulous winner was the Tri-Colored Peppers.
ALDI Fan Favorites are a great way to stock up your kitchen on a dime
Other Fan Favorites included a tie for the DoorDash Delights category between Clancy's Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips and Mama Cozzi's Deli Pizza and a Top Catch of Fresh Atlantic Salmon. For those of us with a sweet tooth, the Sweet Treats Anyone? category went to the Bake Shop Cheesecake Sampler. And let's not forget Wine Time where Specially Selected Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon reigned supreme.
ALDI is always trying to bring in new products for customers. The downside of that is old products will sometimes go away to make room. For the first time, ALDI set up an ALDI Encore category which empowered customers to choose a limited-edition ALDI product to bring back to the store. Interestingly enough, the votes came in and the Huntington Home Swedish Dish Cloth was the top choice customers wanted back on store shelves.
ALDI is a unique grocery store geared towards affordability which has been a huge boon for many Americans in economically trying times. We love to see the company succeeding on a business model that prioritizes its customer base to this extent.