The Absolute Best Foods To Buy At ALDI In 2024, According To Shoppers

Customer feedback is so important for a business to stay in touch with the people they serve and one of the fastest-growing grocery stores in the U.S., ALDI, is taking that core marketing tactic to heart with the recent announcement of its 2024 Fan Favorites. Every year, ALDI polls its customers to find out their top 13 favorite products on offer.

The items on display for this year's Fan Favorites speak to a grocery chain that wants to offer the kinds of products that regular people enjoy. The list is broken up into categories, including Feel Good Pick, which went to Park Street Deli Hummus, and The Internet Made Me Buy It, which was taken by Barissimo Barista Cold Foam. We love this idea as it gives a little more insight into what customers liked these items for as opposed to a simple shopping list you might write up any day of the week.

ALDI customers' Summer Cookout category was stolen by Ribeye Steak and its In a Pinch category was highlighted by Little Salad Bar Chicken Caesar Salad Bowl. Meanwhile, its Charcuterie Favorite was Specially Selected Aged Cheese, its Cozy Comfort was Black Angus Beef Chuck Roast, and its Fresh and Fabulous winner was the Tri-Colored Peppers.