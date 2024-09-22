21 Aldi Fall 2024 Items, Ranked Worst To Best

I could only come up with one word when I took a whiff of this box of chocolate truffles: cacophony. There was berry, there was chocolate, there was what I thought was nuts but may have not been. This chocolate box was about as confused as I was. I tasted the worst one first: caramel apple. There was that artificial apple flavor in the back of my throat, which I decided was just a synthetic sour apple flavor that had been distilled into the caramel base. There wasn't anything enjoyable about it. The fall berry truffle was much more enjoyable, but I couldn't decide which berry (or berries) it was trying to portray. It was blackberry-esque, like that ice cream flavor, but it could have been better with a little bit of jam in the center.

The pumpkin spice truffle, meanwhile, was horrendous. The center was white chocolate with pumpkin spice, but it felt more like I was eating pumpkin-spiced candle wax. The almond maple was by far the most pleasurable one out of the bunch. It was too sweet, thanks to the maple, and the almond was wholly lost — but it still has the most balanced flavor. As you can probably tell, I would never, ever buy this chocolate box again — but it wasn't as bad as the apples