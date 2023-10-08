12 Tips For Making Apple Butter

Apples are an easy snack any time of year, but fall is when they really shine. Cooler temps bring apples to their peak flavor, and it's tempting to visit the farmer's market or pick-your-own farm and fill up bushel baskets of their crunchy goodness. But while apples stay fresh for a long time, what do you do if you have an excess?

Using up an abundance of fall apples is easy when you make apple butter. This simple condiment is delicious, versatile, and simple to make. The key to great apple butter? Patience. The longer and slower it cooks, the more concentrated and delicious the flavors will be.

While patience is the first ingredient in apple butter, you'll need some know-how to find culinary success. But with a few tips and tricks, plus some imagination and persistence, you'll be able to stock your pantry or freezer with the flavors of fall.