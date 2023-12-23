No Bowl, No Problem. You Can Cook Instant Oatmeal In The Packet

For moments you don't have a bowl readily available — think overnight camping trips, the morning after a big party, or an afternoon when you just can't be bothered reaching for a clean dish — the package your instant oatmeal comes in can double as a container. Though you'll want to test the packet with warm water before dumping the full amount of hot water into the open bag, many companies have manufactured the paper that holds instant oatmeal with a waterproof seal.

To convert an instant oatmeal package into a quick container, turn the package upside down and tear along the crease. The thicker topmost portion of the package will serve as the bottom of your makeshift bowl. While this might not be a regular go-to move to enjoy your usual morning oatmeal, the convenience can be useful on long car trips or during late nights spent combing through text in the office.