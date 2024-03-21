14 Store-Bought Bagel Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

We have heard good things about O'Doughs gluten-free bagels, so we were initially excited to try them. This was the only bagel thin we sampled because it's the only type of bagel the company makes. Initially, when we opened the bag (which was partially frozen but still in the non-refrigerated bakery section of our store), we were impressed to see how moist and spongy it was — but it wasn't a texture we associated with bagels. It was more like a yellow sponge cake — both in color and texture. We were also a bit weirded-out that the bottom of the product was completely soft and sheen — almost like it had been polished with a sander.

When we first bit into this bagel, we audibly said, "Oh, well, this doesn't taste gluten-free." But within the first few seconds it spent sitting on our tongue we quickly realized that it had the same mushy quality as other gluten-free bread products we've tried in the past. It became a mushy ball in our mouths before we even started to chew it.

This was the least bagel-like product we sampled, and we would rather see it covered in icing and called a cake. Gluten-free folks should have access to quality bagels, but just not this one.