31 Sweet And Savory Cream Cheese Recipes

Cream cheese is one of the most underappreciated ingredients anyone can have in their kitchen. Cream cheese is simply a fresh cheese, meaning it has a high moisture content, made by combining milk, cream, and cultures. The result is a neutral-tasting yet tangy dairy product that can be used for both savory and sweet applications. Not only does it make a great spread for your favorite bagel, but it's also an ingredient that will make your dips super creamy and simple. It's the cornerstone of a classic American dessert: the cheesecake.

You can also purchase cream cheese in several different varieties, including whipped and flavored. When selecting a cream cheese for your recipe, always look at what the recipe specifies. For example, you should never use whipped cream cheese for blocks in a cheesecake because it doesn't have the same texture. But that same whipped cream cheese could make for easy spreading on your crackers.

If you're not yet convinced why you should always have a block of cream cheese on hand, we have many tasty reasons. Here are some of the best ways to use this ingredient in your kitchen for more flavorful meals, desserts, and snacks.