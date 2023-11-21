Cherry Cinnamon Kolaches Recipe

To many people, these cherry cinnamon kolaches are the perfect pastries — little flavorful pillows filled with spicy cinnamon cream cheese and sweet cherries. The rich dough contains eggs and milk and the tart cherries provide a nice contrasting burst of flavor. Recipe developer Leah Maroney likes to serve them hot out of the oven with a cup of coffee. "Let them cool a little before serving, those cherries will be hot! But nothing beats a freshly baked pastry with coffee or tea," says Maroney.

The filling, though simple, is chock full of flavor, and combines cream cheese and cinnamon with a little sugar for just the right amount of sweetness.

Kolaches are of Czech and Central European origin. They're traditionally made from an enriched yeast dough and are filled with jam or poppy seeds, though you can find many variations on the formula. Czech settlers who journeyed to Texas in the mid-1800s brought this pastry with them and they remain popular in areas of Texas to this day. The Texan kolache is often sausage-filled and is a different shape than the traditional fruit pastry. Any way you stuff this pastry, it's sure to be delicious.