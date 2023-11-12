Bacon Jalapeño Pineapple Cheese Ball Recipe

When serving appetizers at any gathering, it's of the utmost importance that your dishes are both delicious and crowd-pleasing. And if you're aiming to cut down on the stresses of hosting or just reduce your time spent in the kitchen, an appetizer is always better when it's simple.

Checking off every box in the trifecta of perfect appetizer is this pineapple bacon cheese ball. Not only does it come together with just a handful of simple ingredients, but its rich combination of flavors is sure to have your guests running back to the dish and dipping whatever they can find in it.

Speaking of dippers, recipe developer Joe Dillard of For Frying Out Loud shares, "One of the best parts of this recipe is that it pairs so well with so many different dippers. You can go the traditional route and use crackers, or if you're following a gluten-free or low-carb diet, you can swap in pork rinds or sliced peppers for a treat that's just as tasty."