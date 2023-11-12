Bacon Jalapeño Pineapple Cheese Ball Recipe
When serving appetizers at any gathering, it's of the utmost importance that your dishes are both delicious and crowd-pleasing. And if you're aiming to cut down on the stresses of hosting or just reduce your time spent in the kitchen, an appetizer is always better when it's simple.
Checking off every box in the trifecta of perfect appetizer is this pineapple bacon cheese ball. Not only does it come together with just a handful of simple ingredients, but its rich combination of flavors is sure to have your guests running back to the dish and dipping whatever they can find in it.
Speaking of dippers, recipe developer Joe Dillard of For Frying Out Loud shares, "One of the best parts of this recipe is that it pairs so well with so many different dippers. You can go the traditional route and use crackers, or if you're following a gluten-free or low-carb diet, you can swap in pork rinds or sliced peppers for a treat that's just as tasty."
What ingredients do you need to make a bacon jalapeño pineapple cheese ball?
Though you might think of cream cheese as the starting point of a cheese ball, this appetizer's key flavors come from onions and garlic. Cheese balls are generally no-cook, but this recipe has you saute these aromatics (preferably in olive oil) to unlock elite savory wonder. Additionally, you'll need chopped jalapeños, which you can buy pickled or also saute, but leaving them raw introduces a crisp and zingy bite that contrasts with the rich cream cheese. Speaking of cream cheese, you'll need two bricks of it. The full fat variety is preferred, but you can also make a lighter version of this cheese ball by using a low fat cream cheese or a Neufchatel.
From there, you'll add the crushed pineapple (which you have to drain from the juice in order to avoid a soggy cheese ball), bacon crumbles, and chopped pecans. In the name of convenience, you can certainly use pre-cooked bacon crumbles and pre-chopped pecans to cut down on prep time.
Step 1: Saute the onion
Add olive oil and onion to a skillet over medium heat and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned.
Step 2: Saute the garlic
Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds until just browned. Transfer the mixture to a small bowl to cool.
Step 3: Make the cream cheese mixture
In a large bowl, mix together the cream cheese, bacon, pineapple, and jalapeño until well combined, about 2 minutes.
Step 4: Add the sauteed onion and garlic
Fold the onion and garlic into the cream cheese mixture until well combined.
Step 5: Form a ball
Scrape down the sides of the bowl and form the cream cheese mixture into a ball. Use your hands to round out the shape.
Step 6: Roll the ball in pecans
Add the pecans to a shallow bowl, then place the cheese ball on top. Gently roll the cheese ball to coat with pecans on all sides, using your hands to press the nuts into the cheese and reshape as needed.
Step 7: Wrap and refrigerate
Tightly cover the cheese ball in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour to set.
Step 8: Serve the bacon jalapeño pineapple cheese ball
Remove the cheese ball from the refrigerator and serve.
What pairs well with this bacon jalapeño pineapple cheese ball?
This cheese ball tastes so good on its own that it would be completely understandable if you found yourself digging in with a spoon. But if you can hold off, there are some really great options for dipping that will level up this appetizer for you and your guests.
Crackers are a classic dipper. Their salty, buttery flavor complements the creamy cheese and nutty pecans. Just make sure they're not too thin because if you plan on scooping directly from the cheese ball, any thin dippers are likely to break. Pretzels and bagel chips are also ideal options, and tortilla chips would work well too.
If you're seeking a lighter serving suggestion, feel free to choose tasty crudite options like carrots, celery, or even raw broccoli. You may even be surprised to find that sliced apples and pears also taste wonderful with this cheese ball for those who like sweet and savory pairings. This appetizer's versatile flavor makes for a wide array of accompaniment options that can please any palate and dietary preference.
Can you make this bacon jalapeño pineapple cheese ball in advance?
This recipe keeps very well in the fridge, so you can definitely prepare it in advance to save time. To do so, simply follow all of the instructions as written until you're ready to roll the cheese ball in the chopped pecan pieces. When you serve the cheese ball, you'll want the outside to be nice and crunchy, but the pecans can turn soggy when refrigerated for too long. To combat this, roll up your cheese ball and wrap it in plastic wrap, then store it in the fridge until the day you'll be serving it. Because it will become quite firm after being refrigerated, you'll want to set your cheese ball out at room temperature for about 30 minutes to allow it to soften. Once it becomes a bit malleable, you can unwrap the cheese ball and roll it in the pecans to finish the recipe and get your amazing appetizer ready for presentation.
How long can a cheese ball sit out?
It's important to remember that your cheese ball is made with perishable ingredients, so it needs to be refrigerated in order to stay fresh. Of course, when it's time to serve your cheese ball, it will sit out at room temperature while your guests enjoy it, but in order to avoid any issues with freshness or risk of foodborne illness, it's important to not let the snack sit out for more than 2 hours, says the FDA.
Chances are, your guests will gobble this recipe up long before that time expires, but in the unlikely event of leftovers, be sure to wrap your cheese ball in plastic wrap and place it in the refrigerator to preserve its freshness. If you'll be storing it for longer than 24 hours, wrap it in plastic wrap first and then a layer of aluminum foil to protect its structural integrity.
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ¼ cup finely chopped white onion
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 16 ounces full-fat cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup cooked crumbled bacon
- ⅓ cup drained crushed pineapple
- ½ fresh jalapeño, finely chopped
- 1 cup finely chopped pecans
