Tender, Fluffy Cream Cheese Cheddar Biscuits Recipe

Buttery, tender, and oh-so-fluffy, there's arguably nothing better than a warm biscuit — especially when that biscuit is made with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, buttermilk, and fresh chives. Served up with eggs and bacon for breakfast, made into sandwiches for lunch, or enjoyed as a side with dinner, biscuits like these are always a welcome addition to the table.

If you haven't made biscuits before or just haven't mastered them yet, you're in luck. This recipe is incredibly easy to bring together, with just one bowl and only about 20 minutes of hands-on time needed for perfectly feathery, golden brown biscuits every time.

One key step? Grating frozen butter. For these biscuits, frozen butter is grated using the large holes of a box grater, then tossed into the dry ingredients for an easy distribution of perfectly sized bits of fat. This eliminates any risk of warming the butter while working it into the dough, ensuring that those bits of cold butter will remain studded throughout the biscuits for flaky layers after baking. This is an easy way to cut fat into a variety of baked goods, from biscuits to pie dough.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse swears by this technique. "I used to cut in butter using a pastry cutter or food processor, but once I switched to grating frozen butter, I never looked back," she says. "It's easy, consistent, and less cumbersome than traditional techniques when working with small batches."