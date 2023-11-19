Carrot Cake Waffles And Cream Cheese Glaze Recipe

Carrot cake enthusiasts know that you can never enjoy too many spinoffs, be they carrot cake muffins, cupcakes, or perhaps even waffles. If you're looking to infuse the sweet-spiced dessert into your breakfast routine, then these carrot cake waffles — which come topped off with a luscious cream cheese glaze — will no doubt be a recipe you'll want to make. "I love carrot cake, so if you also love carrot cake then you have to try these," recipe developer Jessica Morone raves, adding, "The waffles have tons of carrot cake flavor, and the cream cheese glaze is so good that it almost tastes like ice cream."

Even if you aren't typically keen on sweet breakfasts, you'll be thrilled to learn that these waffles don't go too overboard with the sugar. The waffles themselves only feature a touch of sugar, while the cream cheese frosting effortlessly balances sweetness with cool, creamy flavors and the tang of cream cheese. Combined, the spiced waffles and creamy glaze make for a delightful twist on your run-of-the-mill waffles, and best of all, you can whip them up right in your own kitchen.