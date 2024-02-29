The Best Bagel Shops In Every State, According To Online Reviews
If there could be a food we could eat every day of our lives and not get tired of it, it might just be a bagel. These doughy rings, which are made by first boiling the bagel to gelatinize the starchy crust and create a signature pull when you bite in, are delicious when schmeared with cream cheese or topped with the classic bacon, egg, and cheese for a tantalizingly good breakfast sandwich.
Sometimes, your grocery store bagels just won't cut it, and you have to venture into the wild in search of a carby bagel to cure your hangover and soothe your tastebuds. To make that process a little easier for you — and to save you from eating lackluster bagels — we've compiled a list of the best bagel spots to visit in each state based on Google Reviews and triangulated with our own experiences and other professional reviews. We looked for shops that covered a wide range of bagel types and flavors and those with next-level schmears and sandwiches to go along with it. Many of these spots are not only worth a stop if you're passing through a town — they're worthy of an entire detour.
All online reviews were calculated at the date of publication
Canadian Bakin in Huntsville, AL
Canadian Bakin may have only started as a farmers market endeavor, but it has since blossomed into a well-loved establishment in the Huntsville community. This shop, which has a 4.8 rating on Google Reviews, offers bagel lovers the quintessential bagel, including a rotating bagel of the week flavor. Our favorite thing about this shop is the innovative sandwich menu, which has options that blur the line between wild and weird. For example, try The Fathead, which is cream cheese, maple syrup, and bacon served on a chocolate chip bagel.
(256) 489-2323
501A Church St NW, Huntsville, AL 35801
The Bagel Shop in Homer, AK
The locals of Homer, Alaska can't get enough of the bagels and goodies at The Bagel Shop. Their community gave this shop an impressive 4.9 on Google Reviews.
Not only does the shop serve up crunchy and perfectly crusty bagel flavors like everything, salt, and multi-grain, but also innovative additions like the bagel-wrapped hotdogs. If you can't eat more than one, rest assured that these bagels are perfect for slicing and freezing for a later date.
(907) 299-3228
3745 East End Rd, Homer, AK 99603
Ozark Mountain Bagel Co. (Multiple Locations in AR)
The motto at this small bagel shop, which has several locations throughout Arkansas, is "Spreading joy, love, and cream cheese." It's a sentiment shared by the family who owns the shop and the customers who visit. Folks rave about the bagels at Ozark Mountain Bagel Co., giving between a 4.4 and 4.8 average rating and praising both the reasonable prices and the welcoming ambiance of each store. We recommend grabbing a spinach parmesan bagel or a French toast bagel slathered in maple walnut cream cheese.
Multiple locations in Arkansas
Bagelfeld's in Phoenix, AZ
You can feast your eyes — and your appetite — on some of the best bagels in Phoneix at the acclaimed Bagelfeld's, which has a 4.7 average rating on Google and a 4.4 on Yelp. The primary quality that sets these bagels apart from others is the sheer perfection of the crispy coating, which creates the perfect crackle with every bite. It's no surprise that the owner and bagel mastermind of this shop, Charlie Blonkenfeld, is a Brooklyn, NY native. But what is a surprise is that Bagelfeld's has only been around since 2022, after Blonkenfeld started experimenting with yeast and bread during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(602) 772-6229
2940 East Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ, 85016
Belle's Bagels in Los Angeles, CA
In our search of the best spots for bagels in Los Angeles, one name came up more than the rest: Belle's Bagels. Reviewers gave this shop a 4.6 on Google Reviews and it has received tons of praise from the community for its unique bagels and flavors.
The shop serves up hand-rolled flavors with classic toppings but also experiments with innovative flavors like its cacio e pepe and everything pumpernickel bagels. These carby treats have the perfect yeasty aroma that will excite all of your senses and tastebuds. We recommend going with the "Newish & Jewish Classics" like the Loxsmith — made with beet cream cheese, local lox, crispy salmon skin, radishes, pickled fennel, and fresh dill sprigs.
(323) 739-6336
5022 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042
The Bagel Deli & Restaurant in Denver, CO
If you've watched "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," you may have seen The Bagel Deli and Restaurant featured. The over 2,000 reviewers gave it an average rating of 4.7, which is, as Guy Fieri would call it, "money."
This deli piles the pastrami high on its sandwiches, but it really shines when it comes to its bagels. Reviewers love the fact that you can get your pastrami sandwich stacked on a perfectly toasted bagel. It's the classic Jewish deli experience brought to the snowy regions of Colorado. Breakfast is served all day, but you'll want to get there early to get your hands on your favorite bagel flavor.
(303) 756-6667
6439 East Hampden Ave, Denver, CO 80222
Bagel Bros & Co. in Shelton, CT
With Connecticut's close proximity to New York, it makes sense that there would be some delicious bagel options in the state. Bagel Bros & Co. in Shelton, rated a 4.4 on Google Reviews, is widely known for its colorful themed bagels, which make for as good of an Instagram photo as a bite. Try one of the town favorites, The Shelton, served with egg, cheese, turkey bacon, chipotle mayo, and an avocado spread. With 16 different flavors of bagels, it will be hard to narrow down your choice to just one.
(203) 513-2024
350 Howe Ave, Shelton, CT 06484
Davelli's Bagel Café in Seaford, DE
If you're passing through America's first state, you have to make a stop at Davelli's in Seaford. The diners at this shop rate it an average of 4.7, which is impressive, considering that Delaware isn't often referred to as a bagel haven. Besides freshly made salads, soups, and made-to-order waffles topped with all the fixings, you can indulge in one of the shop's delicious bagels ranging in flavors from cranberry orange to eight-grain. The vibe of this bagel shop is close-knit and homey, and perfect for grabbing a quick bite while on the road.
(302) 629-6252
201 W Stein Hwy, Seaford, DE 19973
Bagels Etc. in Washington, D.C.
Although this might be the most elusive bagel shop we've covered, that doesn't mean it doesn't fit the bill. It's located in the D.C.'s Dupont Circle neighborhood and has attracted a cult-like following — an impressive feat, considering that it doesn't have a website or any social media presence. It's a cash-only joint and offers an intimate bagel experience filled to the brim with lox, cream cheese, and everything bagel galore. Diners rate it a 4.5 out of 5 on Google and note that even if it's a closely guarded secret in D.C., it's well worth a visit.
(202) 466-7171
2122 P St NW #100, Washington, DC 20037
Brandon Bagels & Deli in Brandon, FL
The exterior of Brandon Bagels & Deli is unassuming, to say the least. Although the folks visiting the Tampa Bay area love the apple turnovers, among other pastries at the shop, its bagels are also quite noteworthy. Bagel enthusiasts appreciate the no-frills bagels, variety of sandwich options, and array of quality spreads — even claiming that the bagel flavors the shop offers are of New York-level quality. The bagels here are chewy and have the perfect toothsome pull that we love in a good sandwich. This shop, despite its humble facade, has earned an impressive 4.7 average on Google from over 600 customers.
facebook.com/BrandonBagelsDeli
(813) 654-9672
942 W. Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511
Art's Bagels & More in Acworth, GA
Art's Bagels and More in Acworth has been cranking out fresh bagels since 1994. Reviewers rated this shop an impressive 4.8 on Google Reviews — and based on numbers alone, it's worth a stop.
Besides a standard selection of bagels, which include sun-dried tomato, rosemary olive oil, and cheddar, patrons can also order one of the shop's specialty bagels, like the blueberry glazed and super cinnamon raisin. Top your morning bagel with one of its 13 different cream cheese options, all made in-house, or sample one of the rotating cream cheese flavors. This shop is a haven for all bagel lovers and worth stopping at if you're visiting the Atlanta area.
(770) 529-4567
3451 Cobb Pwky, Acworth, GA 30101
Tali's Bagel & Schmear in Honolulu, HI
Ala Moana is one of the premier shopping destinations on Oahu, and what better way to curb your shopping-induced appetite than with a carby bagel? Tali's Bagel & Schmear is the perfect place to do just that. Not only can you get regular or mini bagels, but you can also try one of the innovative sandwiches that its team whips up — like the Tel Avegan with house-made chickpea spread, roasted eggplant, and locally sourced arugula on a bagel.
Although Tali's rated the lowest compared to other shops at a 4.2 average on Google, it has some of the most consistent reviews and averages of any bagel shop on the Hawaiian islands. That earned it a much-deserved spot on our ranking.
(808) 347-7019
1200 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814
Blue Sky Bagels (Multiple locations in ID)
Blue Sky Bagels is a popular jewel of the Gem State's bagel scene, with three locations in Boise and one in Meridian. Its pure focus is on bagels, which range in flavors and varieties, including sunflower, garlic, and cinnamon sugar, and light-cream-cheese-based schmears. Customers looking for a deal will also love that each soup or salad order comes with a free bagel or a discount on a bagel sandwich. All sandwiches also come with free cream cheese, regular cheese, or an extra serving of veggies. Combined with the offer of a free second shot of espresso and flavorings in all your coffee, this is one stop that frugal bagel enthusiasts will enjoy very much — or anyone just searching for the perfect crusty yet plush bagel.
These deals help offset the lower rankings of the stores (compared to others on our list). Its locations were rated between 4.5 and 4.6 on Google Reviews from about 900 people at each location, which gave it a boost compared to other locations that scored marginally higher on average but had fewer reviews.
Multiple Locations in Idaho
Tilly Bagel Shop in Chicago, IL
Tilly Bagel Shop is well-known in the Windy City for its Chicago-style bagels and its light, upbeat atmosphere. Its sourdough bagels are all made in-house and focus on a variety of punchy flavors. Adventurous eaters should try the French onion bagel with Monterey jack cheese, onion salt, and an onion bagel base. Overall, the bagels are crunchy, perfectly baked, and aching to be enjoyed with a house-blend hot coffee or trendy matcha latte. This shop, although small, has a mighty 4.7 average on Google Reviews.
(321) 223-1250
34 E Balbo Dr, Chicago, IL 60605
Sidedoor Bagels in Indianapolis, IN
Sidedoor Bagel's website touts that it's the only locally-owned bagel shop in downtown Indianapolis — so that's reason enough to stop in. This shop has a pretty high average rating on Google Reviews at around a 4.7 average.
Its fresh sourdough bagels are boiled and prepped every morning and are available with a range of spreads, including both vegan and dairy-based options. One of Sidedoor's biggest draws, though, is its Lox nachos made with smoked salmon lox, cucumber, pickled red onions, capers, dill, and cilantro crème fraîche atop a bed of crunchy bagel chips. You'll need a fork — and a couple of napkins.
1103 E 10th St, Indianpolis, IN 46202
5 Borough Bagels (Multiple Locations in Iowa)
Named in reference to the five boroughs of New York, you know these bagels have to be good. Plus, where else can you find a Crème Brûléegle?
The shop, which has three locations in Iowa, offers the standard bagel and spread options as well as a few more interesting flavors. You can order a bagel schmeared with New York cheesecake-flavored cream cheese or stick with a spicy hot honey cream cheese for your pepperjack cheese bagel. Besides the decadent blended-in-house cream cheeses, you can also order a coffee made with locally roasted Capital City Coffee beans. The locations scored around a 4.6 average each, making them some of the most highly-rated bagel destinations in Iowa.
Multiple locations in Iowa
Meshuggah Bagels in Overland Park, KS
Meshuggah is a small bagel chain with two locations in Missouri and one over the border in Overland Park, Kansas, which scored a 4.6 average ranking on Google Reviews. The brand makes all of its blended cream cheeses in-house, and its culinary team gets super creative with its bagel offerings, including red and yellow bagels to support the Kansas City Chiefs and pumpkin-shaped bagels during the chilly autumnal months. You'll also find fun schmear flavors like the dirty martini and Oreo cheesecake-flavored cream cheese — which scratches the itch for the more adventurous bagel connoisseurs among us.
(913) 283-8368
7096 W 105th St, Overland Park, KS 66212
Native Bagel Co. in Berea, KY
The Native Bagel Co. is a woman-owned bagel shop that splits its space with Nightjar, a burger and cocktails joint. The shop's fans are staunch supporters of the magic happening at 436 Chestnut, which earned it a 4.8 average ranking on Google.
Its 11 bagel flavors are made fresh every single day and topped with locally sourced meats, cheeses, and spreads. Plus, its coffee is roasted by one of our favorite roasters: Little Waves Coffee Co. There is a profound craftsmanship to making bagels, and based on the quality, crunchiness, and flavor of the bagels at this spot, it's clear that Native Bagels has achieved it.
(859) 756-6185
436 Chestnut St, Berea, KY 40403
New York Bagel in Baton Rouge, LA
Don't worry, the New York Bagel in Baton Rouge isn't trying to impersonate a NY bagel shop, but it does lend a lot of its style and flavors to the ones found in the Big Apple. The brand has three locations where it serves up the perfect deli-style sandwiches. The leftover bagels get turned into crunchy bagel chips, which are best enjoyed with a side of veggie cream cheese. One of the most acclaimed sandwiches at New York Bagel is The Met: spicy turkey breast, melted pepperjack cheese, jalapeño ranch, avocado, tomatoes, onions, and sprouts served on your choice of a bagel. The ratings for this bagel shop vary on location, with scores between 4.2 and 4.6 on Google.
Multiple Locations in Baton Rouge, LA
Sam's Bagels in Baltimore, MD
Sam's Bagels is nothing short of an institution in the city of Baltimore. Its fans proudly rated this shop an average of 4.6 on Google.
The sandwiches are packed full of toppings and some of the best bagels that you can find within the city limits. You can select from a whopping 24 different flavors of bagels baked fresh every day, including one made with Old Bay seasoning. The coffee is always fresh and the staff is friendly, which makes for a welcoming eating experience for any bagel enthusiast.
(410) 837-5447
915 Light St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Bagel Guild in Boston, MA
We can't say enough good stuff about the Bagel Guild, located in Boston's Public Market. The shop sources all of its grains from a farm in Holyoke, MA, and slowly ferments it into a flavorful sourdough culture. The shop, run by two brothers who started with a weekly bagel delivery service, offers an array of toppings for those with dietary restrictions, including no-nut pesto, vegan scallion chive cream cheese, and house-made cultured butter. Our go-to has to be the Power G: a vegan sandwich made with smoked beet hummus, house pickles, a vegan breakfast patty, avocado, and fresh greens. The shop has an impressive 4.7 average rating on Google Reviews, and we would expect this stat to grow as more people find out about how good the bagels here are.
100 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02108
Rover Bagel in Biddeford, ME
Red Rover, Red Rover, send a bagel right on over! Over 300 customers have rated Rover Bagel an average of 4.6 on Google Reviews.
This walk-up window in Biddeford offers its customers delectable wood-fired bagels (with char included) and made-in-house spreads. One of our favorites at this spot is the Take a Hike, featuring a sweet bagel of your choice topped with sliced banana and housemade all-natural peanut butter infused with coconut, maple, and toasted seeds. Lox bagel lovers will also appreciate the Spicy Salmon, which swaps out the traditional cream cheese for a chili garlic one instead.
(207) 710-6248
10 W Point Ln Ste 10-204, Biddeford, ME 04005
Eastside Bagels in St. Clair Shores, MI
Eastside Bagels scored a 4.7 average ranking on Google, and after reading its menu, it's easy to see why. The menu has tons of fusion between classic sandwiches and bagels, including its chicken Caesar served on a parmesan bagel. If you like to stick to the bagel and cream cheese combo, you won't be disappointed. Try the Michigan cherry almond cream cheese and see what this spot is all about.
(586) 775-8820
21601 Harper Ave, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080
St. Paul Bagelry (Multiple Locations in MN)
If you're in the Minneapolis area, you have to stop at one of the two St. Paul Bagelry locations, which average a 4.6 and 4.7 on Google. Select from 17 different bagel flavors, including cranberry, asiago, and multi-grain honey, and opt for one of the 15 different cream cheeses in flavors ranging from apricot almond to olive pimento. The shop is also well-known for its wide selection of bagel sandwiches, including the Issac Hayes, which features a fried egg, bacon, and provolone served on a buttered bagel. Regardless of what you choose, you'll be greeted with a bagel that has the perfect ratio of plush interior to crisp outside — and it might be worth ordering a few for the road.
Multiple Locations in Minnesota
A Southern Bagel Company in Long Beach, MS
A trip to the Gulf Coast isn't complete without a stop at A Southern Bagel Co. in Long Beach. This veteran and woman-owned business, which received an impressive 4.8 average on Google Reviews and an even more impressive 4.9 average on Yelp, gives you the vibe of a beach shack, but the bagels inside are well worth it. You'll find sandwiches named after locations, including the Oregon Trail, which features turkey, blackberry jam, and cream cheese on a cranberry bagel, or the South of I-10, with turkey, bacon, onion, and sundried tomato cream cheese on a salt bagel. The hours are limited and the space is small — it was once a tiny house, after all — so your best bet is to plan ahead.
(228) 363-4461
19019 Pineville Rd, Long Beach, MS 39560
Goldie's Bagels in Columbia, MO
To say the flavors of the bagels at Goldie's are unique is an understatement. The shop uses a sourdough starter, affectionately named Simone, to make all of its bagels, which adds a perfect tangy flavor and makes for a light, fluffy interior. Two of the unique options at this bagel shop are the Goldie's Bagel, which features flavorful turmeric in the sourdough base and a layer of black sesame seeds, and the tzitzel bagel, a St. Louis specialty, featuring a sourdough base rolled all over in cornmeal. It's crispy and crunchy and has the perfect degree of textural contrast.
With its innovative sandwiches, bright atmosphere, and friendly staff, there's nothing not to love about Goldie's. And the customers, who ranked the shop a 4.8 average on Google, think so too.
114 S 9th St Ste 102, Columbia, MO 65201
The Sourdough Bagel in Billings, MT
Bonnie Perkins, owner of The Sourdough Bagel, started selling her treats from a wooden cart attached to her bicycle. After a few years, she opened up her brick-and-mortar store in Billings, where she now sells her sourdough bagels to her adoring customers. These bagels have been touted as some of the most flavorful in Montana because of the lengthy two-day fermentation process. We recommend the dark chocolate sea salt bagel or the Three Little Figs, a sandwich with smoked ham, rosemary honey cream cheese, fig spread, and asiago.
This shop received one of the highest rankings of any shop we looked at in the United States, with a whopping 4.9 on Google Reviews and 4.8 on Yelp.
(406) 969-1117
219 N 29th St, Billings, MT 59101
The Bagel Bin in Omaha, NE
The Bagel Bin is one of the oldest bagel sites in Omaha — it's been boiling and baking its bagels for nearly 40 years. Its style is a classic New York bagel, with the perfect chewy inside to crisp outside. Besides bagels, you can also try a bialy, which the store describes as a "cross between an English muffin and a bagel," or one of its delectable pastries. Although the shop is always bustling, customers appreciate that the staff goes heavy on the schmear and love the unique flavor options, especially the cherry bagel. Folks who order bagels from this shop make up its dedicated fanbase, which has awarded it a notable 4.8 on Google.
(402) 334-2744
1215 S 119th St, Omaha, NE 68144
Life's a Bagel in Las Vegas, NV
After a long night on the Strip, we'd be craving a bagel too. This family-owned business is one you'll want to stop at when you visit Las Vegas. The bagel flavors cover all the bases, from a sweet French toast to an egg bagel — which is perfect for slathering your favorite savory breakfast sandwich toppings. Its carby offerings are perfectly light and toasted every time, while patrons have noted that the lox here is heavenly and a must-try for new customers.
Over 400 reviewers ranked this shop a 4.7 average on Google Reviews. It also received a high average on Yelp at around 4.5.
702-565-5055
2223 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89128
Big Easy Bagels in Manchester, NH
The Big Easy Bagel Deli in Manchester definitely slides under the radar, but there's some true magic happening within the store's four walls. While the shop might not be serving up any super innovative sandwiches or unconventional toppings, it's committed itself to doing New York-style bagels and doing them well. Patrons can order traditional bagel sandwiches or opt for an open-faced option piled high with melted cheese, veggies, and meat. The nearly 300 people who have reviewed this shop scored it a 4.8 on Google, which is impressive outside of the New York region.
sites.google.com/view/bigeasybagels
(603) 641-3354
2626 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH 03103
The Bagel Nook (Multiple Locations in NJ)
One scroll through The Bagel Nook's Instagram will make you want to pack up and go on a road trip. The shop has two locations, Princeton and Freehold, as well as a recent addition across the country in Las Vegas. Its menu is widely recognized for its ostentatious, show-stopping offerings that the shop calls "overloads." You'll find a cookie dough overload, which is a Cocoa Puff bagel, cookie dough cream cheese, and chocolate chip cookies in the middle, as well as The Elvis, a French toast bagel with peanut butter infused cream cheese, sliced bananas, and crispy bacon.
Although its menu leans on the sweet side (if you couldn't tell by the salted caramel chocolate chip or birthday cake cream cheese flavors), spice lovers will also fall in love with The Bagel Nook's sriracha honey and ghost pepper cream cheese on a black Russian (pumpernickel everything) bagel. The shop scored between a 4 and a 4.1 on Google, but the ingenuity and whimsical bagels at this spot give it a couple of extra points in our book.
Multiple Locations in New Jersey
Shelsky's in Brooklyn, NY
Choosing the best bagel in New York was a tough one, but, unsurprisingly, our top choice came in from Brooklyn's Shelsky's. The Jewish deli offers the classic toothsome bagel we all know and love, as well as an array of fresh lox and cream cheese to top it off. If you don't plan on visiting New York anytime soon, you can have Shelsky's bagels shipped straight to your door, so you can see what all the commotion is about. The reviews, at a 4.5 average, may not be the highest rating in New York, but our personal experience with eating these bagels suggests otherwise.
(718) 855-8817
Multiple locations in Brooklyn, NY
Kaufman's Coffee & Bagels in Albuquerque, NM
Kaufman's Coffee & Bagels is a small spot located right off historic Route 66. It's a relatively small, tranquil bagel destination — but it goes big on the flavors and infuses regional ingredients into its bagel recipe. Take, for example, the blue corn or red chile bagels, which can be served with your choice of cream cheese. Or try the Albuquerque Turkey topped with turkey, bacon, green chile, and tomato and served on your choice of bagel. Customers appreciate the quality of the bagels and the balance of flavors on even the spiciest options.
Since this shop scored a 4.8 rating with just over 150 Google reviewers, we also used Yelp to triangulate a score. Although even fewer people reviewed this shop on Yelp and gave it a 4.6 average, we hope more people will flock to it and try a Kaufman's bagel.
(505) 361-1734
2500 Central Ave SW b900, Albuquerque, NM 87104
My Brothers Bagel in Denver, NC
My Brothers Bagel may just seem like another average bagel spot, but the food within its walls is truly remarkable and brimming with flavor. The menu at My Brothers Bagel features an array of different build-your-options, cream cheese spreads, and bagels that are freshly baked every day.
The shop was started by two New Jersey natives, Mike and AJ, who grew up making bagels with their dad. The feeling of family radiates from the back to the front of the house, where diners can watch the staff hand-roll and make the bagels in real-time. Over 600 reviewers gave this shop a 4.8 average on Google, which makes it one of the largest sample sizes and highest average ratings we came across in our bagel-filled research.
(980) 222-7080
751 N NC-16 Business Hwy, Denver, NC 28037
Boppa's Bagels in Fargo, ND
Boppa's has been gracing the Fargo community with bagels since 2001, and it's not stopping anytime soon. It offers one of the biggest selections of any bagel shop we looked at, with close to 30 different bagels and 18 different schmear options. Among the most creative bagel flavors, you'll find banana nut, caramel latte, peanut butter, and mocha chip. But there's something for savory bagel enthusiasts, too, especially when it's schmeared in a double olive cream cheese. Google reviewers averaged their ratings for Boppa's at a respectable 4.6.
(701) 241-7800
3051 25th St S, Fargo, ND 58103
Nubeigel in Cleveland Heights, OH
Nubeigel in Cleveland Heights has refined its take on the classic bagel but also offers some twists, like spicy and za'atar-seasoned bagels brimming with the flavors of the Mediterranean. The bagels at this joint are perfectly doughy, with the right ratio of softness to crispy and seed-dense exterior. We're also suckers for cornmeal crusts on the bottom of any bagel.
Besides the bagels, customers are also impressed with the personability of the staff and the chill, upbeat atmosphere that makes it a pleasure to enjoy a bagel. It's a must-stop if you're in the Cleveland Heights area. The 4.9 rating on Google Reviews and 4.8 on Yelp alone should make it worthy of a visit.
(216) 331-1794
2254 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
Old School Bagel Cafe (Multiple Locations in OK)
The Old School Bagel Cafe has locations across Oklahoma — but don't be fooled into thinking that this chain lets quality fall to the wayside. The bagels undergo an overnight cure to maximize the flavor and the puff before being boiled in a vat of water. As a result, the bagels at the Old School Bagel Cafe have an unmistakable chewy quality to them that rivals some of New York's best. Besides bagels and schmears, you can indulge in a Firecracker with chorizo sausage, egg, and Habanero Jack cheese on your choice of bagel.
Multiple Locations in Oklahoma
Bernstein's Bagels in Portland, OR
The vibe of Bernstein's Bagels is definitely on par with Portland. Visitors ranked this shop a 4.7 on Google Reviews and 4.5 on Yelp.
Besides its perfectly chewy bagels and comforting coffee-shop vibe, the draw to this spot is its schmears — which take cream cheese to a new level. Take Mama Lil's, for example, which includes hot pickled goat peppers whipped into cream cheese. Or go for a Raisin Schmearizona made with brown sugar and honey-macerated raisins whipped into decadent cream cheese. The shop also offers several different tofu-based vegan cream cheese options to accommodate an array of eaters.
(503) 883-1222
816 N Russell St, Portland, OR 97227
Cleo's Bagels in Philadelphia, PA
Cleo's is an eclectic spot in Philly that every eater needs to visit. The must-have flavor? The Frenchthing: a sesame, lavender, thyme, and salt-topped bagel, which can only be made better by a decadent schmear of cream cheese. We also recommend grabbing one of its bialys in the onion poppyseed or roasted garlic black sesame flavors. We love the comforting atmosphere of this shop and the windows that let a ton of light in, as well as the small grocery selection that lets you take a half pint of its vegan bandit Philly spread — made with lentils, walnuts, and onions — home with you for later snacking.
Although Cleo's is just getting its start on the bagel scene, it already has garnered support from the community and a 4.9 average on Google Reviews.
5013 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Bristol Bagel Works in Bristol, RI
Although Rhode Island is the smallest state, it goes big when it comes to bagels. And nobody knows that better than the Browne family, who have been running their bagel shop in Bristol for over 30 years. These bagels have the perfect amount of chew to them, along with a crispy cornmeal bottom. We recommend the sesame works or the cheddar broccoli flavor, both of which combine the flavor of a solid bagel base with exciting add-ins. The shop itself is super welcoming, whether you're a Bristol local or passing through on your way to neighboring Massachusetts.
Bristol Bagel Works boasts a 4.7 ranking on Google Reviews and doesn't plan on stopping its reign over the Ocean State's bagel scene any time soon.
(401) 254-1390
420 Hope St, Bristol, RI 02809
Monster Bagels in Camden, SC
Monster Bagels initially opened because a husband and wife team recognized a lack of good bagel options in their community. It quickly escalated from a household bagel-making experiment to a storefront in 2022, which has earned a glowing 4.9 average rating on Google Reviews.
Now, the team serves up some of the best New York-style bagels in Camden and in the greater South Carolina community. While you'll find some fun flavors like rainbow bagels and Fruity Pebbles cream cheese, there's also a commitment to the classic bagel combinations that put this spot on the map. Customers are big fans of the soft, chewy consistency that will certainly have you coming back for more.
(803) 272-0285
1110 Little St, Camden, SC 29020
Bagel Boy in Sioux Falls, SD
Bagel Boy is a staple of the Sioux Falls community, and its owners are proud that all of its bagels are baked in-house, while its cream cheeses are whipped to perfection in the store. Besides a featured bagel of the day, the shop serves up classics like everything, poppyseed, and wheat, along with more uncommon ones like honey oat and pretzel bagels. Its Feature Presentation and Prime Time Deli sandwiches are all served on a bagel of your choice — including the Karen Special, with bacon, peanut butter, and pickles.
The quality and array of offerings at this shop haven't gone unnoticed — over 1000 reviewers have given this shop a 4.7 average rating on Google.
(605) 334-3212
2505 South Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Crieve Hall Bagels in Nashville, TN
Nashville is widely known for its music scene, but it should also be known for its bagels — specifically the ones from Crieve Hall Bagel Company. These sourdough bagels are the real deal, brimming with a dense seed coat and the perfect amount of crunch in every bite. Their sandwiches are modern and pleasing to all palates, especially the Fig & Pig with whipped feta and fig jam topped with crunchy bacon and fresh arugula. This bagel shop has a special place in the hearts of its community, as shown by its 4.9-star average on Google.
(615) 840-1522
4825 Trousdale Dr No. 228, Nashville, TN 37220
Chicago Bagel & Deli in San Antonio, TX
There's a lot of good food in Texas, especially when it comes to barbecue. But with 16 different bagel options at the Chicago Bagel and Deli in San Antonio, you might pick one of these carby classics over the brisket. The spot has served some of the best bagels in San Antonio for almost 20 years, and for good reason. The craftsmanship that goes into methodically boiling and baking the bagels develops the perfect shiny crust with the right amount of pull. We recommend the spicy Italian tomato bagel or the bialy.
(210) 691-2245
10918 Wurzbach Rd No. 132, San Antonio, TX 782301
Baby's Bagels in Salt Lake City, UT
One look at the bagels from Baby's Bagels in Salt Lake City and you'll know why we had to include them on our list. The outside of these bagels is undeniably bubbly and crisp, which makes for the perfect shatter into a deep, carby interior. The shop hand rolls, kettle-boils, and bakes its bagels fresh every day, so you know you're always getting the best. It also uses locally milled organic flour for all of its bagels, and although the shop sticks to a relatively simple menu of plain, everything, sesame, and poppyseed bagels, you know that they're focusing their efforts on crafting the best bagel that you can get in Salt Lake City. Visitors and locals alike have taken notice and given this spot a 4.7 average on Google.
(801) 613-0066
204 E 500 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Willow's Bagels in Burlington, VT
Willow's Bagels was arguably the spot that gave us the idea for this nationwide roundup — it's just that good. This spot, nestled behind the popular City Market Co-Op and a pizzeria, undoubtedly beats out some of the most popular bagel places in the Queen City, of which there are many. It's one of our favorite places to eat and drink in Burlington for two reasons. The first is that Willow's everything bagels come with ample seasonings, including fennel seeds. And the second is that its vegan scallion chive cream cheese is one of the most remarkable things we've ever eaten. Moreover, we think the 200+ visitors at this location, who rated it a 4.6 average, could testify to the quality and craftsmanship of Willow's Bagels.
(802) 540-6884
71 South Union St, Burlington, VT, 05401
Bodo's Bagels in Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville is buzzing about Bodo's Bagels. The average rating for customers, which was compiled from several thousand reviews across three locations, scored Bodo's Bagels between a 4.7 and a 4.8.
This shop is an institution in the greater community and has since expanded to three locations across the city. This bagel shop bakes its New York-style boiled bagels every day, along with its mixed cream cheeses. Its sandwiches are equally impressive, all served on a bagel of choice, and include options for both plant-based eaters (including a locally-made veggie patty) and carnivores (including the capicola sandwich topped with all the fixings).
Multiple Locations in Charlottesville, Virginia
Mt. Bagel in Seattle, WA
We have nothing but wonderful things to say about the bagels from Mt. Bagel in Seattle. These bagels are some of the crispiest ones you can get outside of New York. The crust of the bagels is all perfectly blistered, while the inside is the perfect soft sponge for your favorite toppings and schmears.
The bagel selection at Mt. Bagel isn't particularly wild, as it sticks to the basic plain, seeded, and salt bagels with your choice of plain, scallion, and spicy scallion cream cheese. But the shop has perfected the quintessential bagel that keeps its customers coming back for more — and the reviews show it. Bagel enthusiasts gave this shop a 4.8 average rating on both Google and Yelp.
801 26th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112
Royalicious in Charles Town, WV
If you're stopping in nearby Harpers Ferry, you have to make a trip to Royalicious, where the bagels and pastries are aplenty. Customers rave about the restaurant, noting that the bagels are made fresh and have the perfect crispy crust, while the service at the counter makes you feel very welcome. The portions at this shop are also super generous, with some customers noting that their singular sandwich was enough for a few meals. Overall, this shop is highly reviewed and scored a 4.7 average on Google Reviews.
(304) 728-4663
126 Patrick Henry Way, Charles Town, WV 25414
Bagels Forever in Madison, WI
Bagels forever? You're darn right. This Madison institution has been serving up New York-style boiled bagels since 1973. You'll find an array of bagels at this joint, including favorites like honey oat, maple, sundried tomato, and seven-grain, along with plenty of made-to-order sandwiches with premium meats and schmears.
If you're not visiting Madison anytime soon, you can also have Bagels Forever bagels and chips shipped right to your door or find them in grocery stores around the Midwest. But if you have the opportunity to stop at this store, which was rated a 4.6 from nearly 700 visitors on Google, we can assure you that you (and your stomach) won't be disappointed.
(608) 231-2427
2947 University Ave, Madison, WI 53705
Mort's Bagels in Cheyenne, WY
Even though Cheyenne, Wyoming is far from the boroughs of New York, you can still find a good bagel at Mort's. This shop has a cult-like following (to say the least) which has rated it a high 4.8 average on Google. The house-made bagel selection varies with flavors like Italiano (an everything) and apple cinnamon. You'll also find a selection of cream cheeses to top your perfectly crisp and boiled bagels, ranging from artichoke-flavored to honey vanilla. A must-order from the shop is The Morts, with ham, cheddar, avocado, and a special house sauce.
Mort's bakes its bagels fresh every single day and donates the remainder to Comea, a shelter for unhoused folks in Cheyenne. It's a bagel you can feel good about eating and one that will fill both your belly and your bagel-loving soul.
(307) 637-5400
1815 Carey Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001
Our methodology
Life is too short to eat a bad bagel, which was our primary reason for creating this comprehensive list of the best bagel spots in the United States. For this list, we stuck to bagel shops (or at least, the ones with strict attention to detail on the bagel front) rather than bakeries that sold bagels as well as other breakfast food, pastries, and the kitchen sink. Our primary methodology was using Google Reviews and Yelp since it was the easiest way to get a broad public opinion about a spot rather than the opinion of a single bagel guru. We also triangulated this information with our personal experience at some of these shops, as well as recommendations from professional bagel enthusiasts.