The Best Bagel Shops In Every State, According To Online Reviews

If there could be a food we could eat every day of our lives and not get tired of it, it might just be a bagel. These doughy rings, which are made by first boiling the bagel to gelatinize the starchy crust and create a signature pull when you bite in, are delicious when schmeared with cream cheese or topped with the classic bacon, egg, and cheese for a tantalizingly good breakfast sandwich.

Sometimes, your grocery store bagels just won't cut it, and you have to venture into the wild in search of a carby bagel to cure your hangover and soothe your tastebuds. To make that process a little easier for you — and to save you from eating lackluster bagels — we've compiled a list of the best bagel spots to visit in each state based on Google Reviews and triangulated with our own experiences and other professional reviews. We looked for shops that covered a wide range of bagel types and flavors and those with next-level schmears and sandwiches to go along with it. Many of these spots are not only worth a stop if you're passing through a town — they're worthy of an entire detour.

All online reviews were calculated at the date of publication and rated on a 5-star scale