13 Absolute Best Spots For Bagels In Los Angeles

Bagels aren't usually the first food to come to mind when it comes to the Los Angeles culinary world. But believe it or not, you don't have to be in a hotspot like New York or Montreal to find a solid bagel, and Los Angeles has a flourishing bagel scene of its own.
Bagels are far more than just bread with a hole in it — unlike other types of bread, traditional bagels are poached in water typically seasoned with baking soda, barley malt, or lye for flavor and coloring before baking. This results in a crisp, shiny crust with a chewy inside. The types of bagels you can find vary, but most bagel spots will offer classics such as poppy seed, everything, and sesame bagels, plus sweeter variations like blueberry bagels or cinnamon raisin.
However, regionally, and even within cities, styles and techniques diverge, which is reflected in this list. While some on this list, which compiles my own experiences hunting down the best LA bagel (after growing up in New Jersey, my bagel standards are high) with spots highly recommended on restaurant review websites and social media, choose to embrace a New York or Montreal style, others are completely their own, while seeking to redefine the perception of bagels in Los Angeles.
Layla Bagels
This West Side spot has taken social media by storm with its signature sourdough bagels, which have a distinct flavor thanks to the use of a naturally leavened culture of yeast and bacteria. Unlike a traditional bagel, Layla's bagels don't have holes and have a fluffier texture. With popular options such as the savory Laika with smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, and capers over herb cream cheese, or the sweeter Pre-Jam topped with seasonal fruit, cream cheese, and honey, you can't go wrong. Luckily sandwiches can be purchased in half or full-size portions too, making it even easier to sample more of Layla's delicious menu.
Plus, Layla's offers an assortment of baked goods like babka muffins, chocolate miso banana bread, and oatmeal raisin chippers, along with a coffee menu. Grab a seasonal option such as a pumpkin spice latte or a sagebrush matcha to enjoy at Layla's indoor or outdoor seating.
Yeastie Boys Bagels
What was once a lone food truck that you had to track down across the city has since expanded to a number of permanent locations across Los Angeles. From Silver Lake, Melrose Place, and Studio City, to Brentwood, Los Feliz, Venice, and Downtown Los Angeles, luckily, you no longer have to travel too far to hunt down a Yeastie Boys creation like The Reubenstein, a fan-favorite which includes pit-smoked pastrami, melted Swiss, kraut, and Russian dressing on a hand-rolled everything bagel.
If you're looking for a vegan option, try the Mishka, which comes with a roasted red bell pepper spread, tomato, red onion, and sprouts, also on an everything bagel. My personal favorite is the "Game Over," which comes with scrambled eggs, bacon, tomato, and house-made jalapeño schmear on a cheddar bagel, which I always grab with an oat milk dirty chai.
Courage Bagels
Unlike most options on this list, Courage Bagels offers Montreal-inspired bagels, which are thinner and crispier than its New York counterpart. Its bagels also have a larger hole than a New York-style bagel and are always baked in a wood-fired oven.
Opened by husband and wife duo Arielle Skye and Chris Moss in 2020, Courage is credited with not only helping to popularize the aesthetic open-faced style across the Los Angeles area, but for converting even the most staunch New York-style fans after trying a toasty, burnt everything bagel with fresh, hand-sliced smoked salmon from Courage, which is my pick. In fact, Courage Bagels even caught the eye of the New York Times, as well as Los Angeles Times food critic Bill Addison. Courage Bagels is open Thursdays through Mondays, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., but try to go on a weekday to avoid long lines.
Maury's
Maury's, tucked right between Silver Lake and Echo Park, first started as a pop-up before opening a standalone shop in 2019. However, you can also grab a made-to-order bagel sandwich every week at the Hollywood Farmer's Market.
Founded by East Coaster Jason Kaplan in 2014 in response to frustration with the sparse bagel options in Los Angeles, Maury's appeals to the New York-style purist — its bagels have the slightly soft and chewy texture with a crunchy outer layer that East Coasters generally crave. But for those looking for a bit of a twist, Maury's doesn't disappoint with unique offerings such as a za'atar bagel and a wasabi roe cream cheese. It also features a rotating coffee selection, an assortment of smoked fish and roe, and other Jewish classics like challah, rugelach (a croissant-esque cookie), and sweet noodle kugel. Maury's is closed on Mondays.
Bagel Nosh Deli
This is a no-frills, casual Santa Monica spot that has been serving customers for over 40 years. Bagels are on the softer side here rather than chewier, and its classic breakfast sandwich, with egg, cheese, and a choice of bacon, sausage, turkey-bacon, turkey-sausage or country ham on a fresh bagel, is highly recommended by customers on restaurant review websites. Bagel Nosh Deli also has a substantial selection of bagels to choose from, with more unique items such as cheddar onion, pumpernickel, and even rainbow bagels.
But it's important to note that Bagel Nosh Deli is so much more than just its bagels. Since its founding, Bagel Nosh Deli has expanded to a full-service restaurant with hot breakfast items like French Toast, pancakes, and omelettes (give the breakfast burrito a try), grilled sandwiches, and more. It also boasts an extensive catering menu with breakfast spreads, sandwich platters, its signature smoked fish platter, and of course, bagel platters.
Belle's Bagels
This Highland Park bagelry, which has been operating since 2012, offers a traditional selection of bagels, but its breakfast sandwiches and "Newish and Jewish Classics" are where Belle's really shines. The PEC, which includes pit-smoked pastrami, sweet hot peppers, swiss, and eggs, and the Loxsmith, with beet cream cheese, local nova lox, crispy salmon skin, radishes, pickled fennel, and fresh dill are customer favorites.
For those not yet acquainted with topping their bagels with fish, lox, like smoked salmon, is cured fish, meaning it has been preserved in salt. Both result in briny, thin strips of salmon served cold — While the two are similar and often used interchangeably, smoked salmon can be from any part of the salmon's body, while traditional lox is made from the belly. At Belle's, lox is sourced from a local smokehouse in North Hollywood — this shop likes to emphasize local ingredients. Stop by any day except for Tuesdays.
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery has been serving traditional-style bagels, which are first boiled in salt water and then baked, for 70 years. After a three-year closure due to structural damage in its historic space, Brooklyn Bagel Bakery reopened next door in 2018.
Its relatively simple-but-delicious sandwich menu was added to its repertoire the following year, with items such as whitefish salad with garlic cream cheese, tomato, avocado, pickled onions, capers, and sunny-side up egg, and the avocado smash, with shallots, peppers, olives, provolone cheese, a poached egg, and of course, avocado. But the highlights at this grab-and-go Westlake/Historic Filipinotown spot are its wide selection of high-quality bagels. You can choose from over 20 types of bagels, from your classics like sesame, garlic, or salt and poppy, to sweeter selections like chocolate chip or cranberry apple, plus cheesy and specialty bagels like pizza bagels and onion stix, a large onion bagel made flat and stuffed with a special mixture.
Pop's Bagels
Pop's Bagels is on a mission to change the perception of bagels in Los Angeles. Apart from its Brentwood storefront, you can also find Pop's in Culver City, Fairfax, and the recently opened Beverly Hills. But no matter where you go, its bagels are light and chewy — never dense — and its plain, sesame, and everything bagels can even be made gluten-free, thanks to a special blend of organic rice and millet flours. And with a longer fermentation process and proof time, you don't have to sacrifice any of that classic bagel texture by forgoing the gluten. Homemade spreads such as scallion cream cheese really make Pop's Bagels shine, while the B.A.C. which is served on an open-faced bagel with crispy bacon bits, sliced avocado, your choice of cream cheese, and black pepper is also a winner.
Pop's Bagels' Brentwood location opens daily at 7:30 a.m., but hours differ by location. Just try to get there early — Pop's can often sell out before its official closing time.
Hank's Bagels
At Hank's, choose to build your own bagel creation from an extensive list of spreads and fixings (vegan customers rave about Hank's vegan cream cheese on social media), or opt for a bagel sandwich loaded with toppings. Personally I go for a No. 2, which comes with a crispy fried egg, braised greens, gruyere, pickled peppers, and aoli. Bagels are fresh and the perfect blend of crispy, chewy, and fluffy, and depending on your choice of bagel, covered with seasoning. Hank's also offers delicious daily specials, such as Serrano cheddar or garlic parmesan.
And if you're looking to switch it up a bit, you can also find bialys, which differ from bagels — instead of having a hole in the middle, instead have an indentation. The texture is also often more bread-like due to not being boiled, unlike their bagel counterpart. Hank's can be found in Sherman Oaks along with its Burbank location and is typically open until 2 p.m. daily — or until selling out.
Jyan Isaac Bread
When the pandemic left former Gjusta baker Jyan Isaac Horwitz out of work, the 19-year-old began selling loaves of sourdough bread to his friends and Instagram followers — little did he know, this would become the basis of a full-fledged business. Since officially opening Jyan Isaac Bread in 2020, Horwitz has not only acquired his own storefront but has also begun to grow a cult following for its fresh and flavorful bagels.
With a relatively small sandwich menu, Jyan Isaac Bread's sourdough bagels are able to stand on their own, and are naturally fermented, boiled in barley malt water, and baked. Apart from its bagels, grab a loaf or baguette to take home — Jyan Isaac has several tasty options to choose from, plus other specialty items such as Challah and chocolate hazelnut babka. Find Jyan Isaac in Santa Monica, or at your local farmers market in Venice, Beverly Hills, Pacific Palisades, or Larchmont.
Cassidy's Corner Cafe
Cassidy's Corner Cafe has Long Beach in a stronghold, with locations popping up throughout the city in addition to its flagship Lakewood spot and spaces in Glendora, Norwalk, and La Mirada as well. Cassidy's Corner Cafe bagels are large and on the softer side. Try "Joe's Special" on an everything bagel, which is Cassidy's upgrade of a classic bacon, egg, and cheese. This version includes an added kick from jalapeño cream cheese and brightness from lemon pepper.
While most bagel places will allow you to build your own bagel sandwich, Cassidy's takes it up a notch by even allowing you to create your own cream cheese, by selecting from a number of interesting add-ins like bacon bits, chocolate fudge, Nutella, or walnuts. Cassidy's also offers a number of hot and cold lunch sandwiches, and açai bowls, and for fans of sweetened coffees, the signature 4-2-1 iced coffee hits all the right notes. Its Lakewood space offers both indoor and outdoor seating.
New York Bagel and Deli
New York Bagel and Deli is another shop that attracts East Coasters in Los Angeles, and it's not just because of the name. This bagel joint, which is one of two locations, truly emulates the atmosphere typically found in New York City bagel shops, and is known for its fresh and high-quality selection, plus generous portions.
And I would be remiss if I didn't mention that this is one of the only places in Los Angeles where you can find Taylor ham (or pork roll, depending on who you ask), a processed meat that's really only common in the New Jersey area, and is typically served on a bagel with egg and cheese. I like to order it on an everything bagel with a dash of hot sauce. New York Bagel and Deli also has the longest hours of this list — it is open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Calic Bagel
Another pandemic-born operation is Calic Bagel, founded initially as a garlic bread service by husband and wife Alex and Sun Sohn. Koreatown's Calic Bagel not only provides that perfect blend of crunchy and chewy, but features one of the most extensive arrays of cream cheeses aka "schmear" on this list, with unique flavors ranging from black sesame, fig pecan, and cacio e pepe butter. Apart from classic sandwich and bagel choices, you also won't want to miss out on the stuffed bagels, which you may have seen popping up across TikTok — namely its signature the Calic, which includes garlic butter dipped with garlic cream cheese.
Just be sure to show up as early as possible — since a recent surge in social media popularity, Calic frequently sells out early. The shop is currently open Tuesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
How we selected LA bagel spots
While I have sampled a number of locations on this list, each spot's popularity has also been confirmed by scouring Reddit threads discussing best LA bagels to searching on TikTok, as well as restaurant review sites. The locations I have yet to try have all been rated highly and have popped up multiple times on social media and across the Internet, and a number of recommendations have even been recognized by major publications.