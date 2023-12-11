13 Absolute Best Spots For Bagels In Los Angeles

Bagels aren't usually the first food to come to mind when it comes to the Los Angeles culinary world. But believe it or not, you don't have to be in a hotspot like New York or Montreal to find a solid bagel, and Los Angeles has a flourishing bagel scene of its own.

Bagels are far more than just bread with a hole in it — unlike other types of bread, traditional bagels are poached in water typically seasoned with baking soda, barley malt, or lye for flavor and coloring before baking. This results in a crisp, shiny crust with a chewy inside. The types of bagels you can find vary, but most bagel spots will offer classics such as poppy seed, everything, and sesame bagels, plus sweeter variations like blueberry bagels or cinnamon raisin.

However, regionally, and even within cities, styles and techniques diverge, which is reflected in this list. While some on this list, which compiles my own experiences hunting down the best LA bagel (after growing up in New Jersey, my bagel standards are high) with spots highly recommended on restaurant review websites and social media, choose to embrace a New York or Montreal style, others are completely their own, while seeking to redefine the perception of bagels in Los Angeles.