How To Navigate Aldi's 'Aisle Of Shame'

Some shoppers stick closely to handwritten grocery lists as they browse local supermarkets. For visitors walking through Aldi's, however, one aisle poses challenges for those who want to avoid impulse buys: the "aisle of shame," a random compilation of items typically situated in the middle of the store. Officially named Aldi Finds, this unique selection of goods offers snacks for backyard barbecues as well as home furnishings and lifestyle products.

Shoppers have fondly nicknamed the hectic collection for its tempting discounts on items you probably didn't know you needed until seeing them. That's not to say the products found in this section of the store are low quality. In fact, tempting deals are what contributes to the aisle's reputation. If you're looking to stick to a budget while shopping, set a spending limit and check out Aldi's Aisle of Shame Facebook community before visiting this area. No two visits to the shame lane are alike, as product displays frequently change, with food-related and decorative items often organized according to season or theme. Aldi also tests the popularity of new-to-market products here before setting them onto more traditional shelves. Determine what's up for sale and make a list of what you want — and can afford — to help you stick to your plan.