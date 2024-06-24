7 Meats To Buy At Aldi And 7 To Avoid

At first glance, Aldi seems like nothing more than your average budget grocery store. But over the years more and more people — myself included — have come to realize that Aldi is a hidden gem for numerous high-quality products.

No category reflects this better than its selection of meats. While Aldi does carry some cheaper, lower-quality types of meat that you should avoid, it also has a surprising amount of options on par with what you would find at stores like Whole Foods Market and Sprouts, but for a fraction of the price. From grass-fed beef to wild-caught seafood, you don't have to choose between sacrificing nutritional value to stay on budget and eating well.

Since I live less than a mile away from Aldi, it has been my go-to store for my weekly shopping trip for more than five years now. And as someone who has spent almost a decade working in the field of natural health, I understand the importance of buying high quality meats. But without an endless budget, Aldi has been a game-changer for my wallet. Over the years, I've learned firsthand which meats are worth your money and which ones you are better off skipping.