What Is 'Grass-Finished' Beef And Is It Worth Buying?

With so many labels on foods these days, it's perfectly natural to find yourself unsure of the real meaning behind the words. For example, when you see a product labeled as natural or organic, it's important to know what that really means, especially if you're paying more to get a product that matches your expectations. When it comes to beef, one of the most buzzworthy descriptors is 'grass-fed,' which might also be tagged as 'grass-finished.' The terms are not always consistently applied though. While grass-fed often designates meat from cattle that ate some grass while being raised but might have also eaten feedlot grain or other feed, grass-finished cattle likely ate grass and nothing but grass during their adult lives.

If it's a little surprising to hear that the more expensive beef labeled as grass-fed might not be what you expect, you're not alone in the confusion. In 2016 the USDA officially withdrew the standard for defining grass-fed beef, leaving producers to define their own standards for what are now essentially marketing claims. For many smaller beef producers though, grass-finished is used to designate cattle that had the most grass enriched diets — they did not end their lives eating grain for rapid weight gain, but instead were kept on a diet of grass.