Aldi Potato Chips, Ranked Worst To Best

If you're hankering for cheap snack food, Aldi is the place to go. Not only should you visit the grocer to get your fill of cookies and delicious chocolate candies, but you should also make a stop if you're in the market for tasty potato chips. Despite being a relatively small grocer, Aldi carries an impressive range of flavors and varieties of potato chips under its Clancy's umbrella. Not only will you get classic favorites like sour cream and onion and barbecue, but you'll also find an array of crispy kettle chips that rival big-name brands, with some interesting and unique novelty flavors thrown in there for good measure. There's something for everyone, whether you're planning a tailgate or just want to have a few bags stocked in your pantry. And you'll get a great price on them all — it is Aldi we're talking about here.

To decide which of Aldi's potato chips were worth adding to your cart, I decided to rank all the flavors and varieties I could find. I considered several factors, including the overall flavor balance, saltiness, and whether or not they were satisfying enough to warrant purchasing again. So grab your quarters and reusable bags; we're making a trip to Aldi-land!