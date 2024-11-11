Sour Cream And Onion Chips, Ranked Worst To Best

If I may, I would like to put one name in the running as the best potato chip flavor: sour cream and onion. This seasoning is a perfect match for potato chips because it has the tangy complexity of the sour cream and a bold hint of green onion that's not too in-your-face but still assertive enough to carry the allium flavor through. It's a wonderfully designed food product, through and through.

While many companies have nailed the flavor nuance of this iconic profile, others fall flat in more ways than one. As a chip lover, it's something I've experienced firsthand. You know the scenario — you walk into a convenience store and grab the first chip bag you see, only to be wholly disappointed by the taste of whatever you bought. In order to prevent misfortune from happening to you (when it comes to sour cream and onion chips, at least), I decided to rank several popular brands of chips from worst to best based on factors like flavor balance, texture, and how satisfying each one was. In short, the ideal chip should clearly say, "Nice to meet you, I'm sour cream and onion!"