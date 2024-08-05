The Store-Bought Garlic Bread That's A Hard Pass

A pasta dinner is not complete without a side helping of garlic bread. Whether it comes sliced, as sticks, or tied in knots, minced garlic combined with butter and bread is a perfect match. It sounds simple and so easy, but unfortunately, even garlic bread can come out wrong from time to time.

Buying garlic bread at the store means no extra prep and one less thing to worry about before dinner time. Choosing a garlic bread should be a no brainer, but not all garlic bread brands can be trusted. Out of the many store-bought garlic breads in the world, Stop & Shop bakery's freshly prepared garlic bread just does not hit the spot. The bread is fine, but the garlic margarine is foul in flavor and turns the inside of the loaf into wet mush.

It does not help that the packaging has no instructions on it either, so it is near impossible to know if the bread is being heated up incorrectly. There are certainly ways to improve store-bought garlic bread, like toasting or grilling the slices. However, given how bad the product is just by itself, it might simply be better to buy something else or just make garlic bread at home.