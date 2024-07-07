17 Store-Bought Garlic Breads, Ranked Worst To Best

The best part about a Sunday night pasta dinner isn't the carby pasta or the decadent sauces that go with it. Rather, it's the garlic bread, which I would reckon to be one of the best side dishes ever created. Normal bread is totally tasty enough, but when it's smeared with garlic, butter, and sometimes herbs, it becomes an absolutely heavenly addition to your meal.

While you could take the time to grab a loaf of bread from the store and stuff in minced garlic yourself, frozen and ready-made garlic bread offers a cheaper and more convenient solution that is relatively easy to plop in your oven and cook. Plus, many recipes allow you to heat the product straight from frozen, so there's virtually no prep work required.

In order to get a better sense of which brands of garlic bread are worthy of purchasing, I took a trip to a few local grocery stores, picked up some loaves, and revved up my home oven. I baked each according to the directions listed on the package and ranked them based on flavor and consistency. I was looking for a brand that put the garlic flavor first and also ensured a satisfyingly crisp bite.