15 Cape Cod Chip Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

New England doesn't get much by the way of "regional food." Sure, you have Del's lemonade and Boston baked beans, but the one thing that New Englanders can proudly rest their head on is that their region is home to the best kettle chips in the world: Cape Cod chips.

As a lifelong resident of the region, I've had my fair share of these kettle-cooked chips over the years (which are, in fact, produced in the quaint Cape town of Hyannis). But, even I can admit that I haven't scaled up all of the offerings from this brand. In order to decide if I've been in the dark about the best flavor of Cape Cod chips, I rounded up as many flavors and variations of the brand's kettle chips as I could find and ranked them from worst to best. As I tasted them, I looked for how well each variety represented its respective flavor, and also considered any structural or textural issues that I ran into in the process. While I'll admit that none of these chips were bad, per se, there were some that were far tastier than others — and the top-ranked ones are definitely ones that you should consider packing as your next beach snack.

