Herbified Shredded Chicken Salad Sandwich Recipe
Everyone has a favorite way to eat chicken salad. Whether it's a simple affair of chopped chicken mixed with mayonnaise or a complicated and intricate recipe full of interesting flavors and textures, the dish can be made in so many different ways. This classic recipe is often made using some amount of leftover shredded chicken, which offers a refreshing change from sliced roasted chicken or turkey.
In this recipe, developer Taylor Murray brings us a unique twist on the classic chicken salad. It's tossed with typical mayonnaise and mustard, as well as bright hits of chopped parsley and dill. The secret ingredient is a shower of crispy, crunchy fried garlic, which adds crunch and a unique sweetness. Finally, to top off the rich salad, we add some simple pickled red onions. Keep the recipe for the onions in your back pocket and make a double batch to use for other dishes, such as salads, appetizers, or tacos.
Gather the ingredients for a shredded chicken salad sandwich
The basis for this recipe is shredded chicken, whether that comes from a leftover roasted whole chicken you cooked or some shredded poached chicken you whip up just for this recipe. The shredded chicken will go into a salad dressed with mayonnaise and mustard, and it's tossed with parsley, dill, and a touch of crispy fried garlic. To top off the chicken salad, we whip up a quick batch of pickled red onions to add tang. The pickle liquid for the red onion is made of red wine vinegar, sugar, salt, a pinch of red chile flake, and a few bay leaves. Finally, we add the salad onto two pieces of thickly sliced country bread.
Step 1: Toast the bread
Toast the bread.
Step 2: Slice the red onion
Thinly slice the red onion.
Step 3: Boil the pickle liquid
Bring the apple cider vinegar, salt, sugar, bay leaves, and chile flakes to a boil with 1 cup water.
Step 4: Pour the liquid over the onions
Pour the mixture over the red onion in a heatproof glass jar and refrigerate for 15 minutes.
Step 5: Toss the chicken with the condiments
When you're ready to eat the sandwich, toss the chicken with mayonnaise, mustard, and crispy garlic.
Step 6: Add herbs
Toss with the herbs.
Step 7: Add to the bread
Add the chicken to one slice of toasted bread.
Step 8: Top with pickled red onion
Top with a few slices of pickled red onion.
Step 9: Sandwich and serve
Sandwich with the remaining slice of bread, and serve.
- 2 slices country sourdough bread
- 1 small red onion
- 1 cup apple cider vinegar
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 pinch chile flakes
- 1 ¼ cups shredded chicken
- 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon crispy fried garlic
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh Italian parsley
What kind of herbs can I use in chicken salad?
Fresh herbs are a great ingredient to add to recipes of all kinds to add flavor and texture. In this recipe, we use a mix of Italian flat leaf parsley and dill to accent the flavor of the shredded chicken. If you feel like you want to freestyle a bit, basil can add a sweet and slightly peppery taste, complementing the more savory flavors of the chicken mix. Cilantro brings a fresh and citrusy note, ideal for a more vibrant profile that could be paired with lime zest.
Tarragon offers a unique, anise-like flavor that pairs well with chicken and is a classic chicken salad accompaniment. Mint would introduce a refreshing and cool taste, balancing the richness of the mayonnaise. Finally, chives add a mild onion flavor without overpowering the dish. In any case, stick to soft herbs and avoid woodier herbs like rosemary, thyme, or oregano.
What's the best way to make shredded chicken?
The idea with this recipe is to use up some shredded chicken. Maybe you have a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store leftover from last night's dinner, or you made a little extra when prepping a batch of enchiladas. However, if you want to make this recipe and you don't have enough shredded chicken sitting around, there is a way to make it that are quick and easy. To make shredded chicken at home from scratch, start by selecting boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs. Place the chicken in a pot and cover it with water or chicken broth, then bring it to a boil over medium-high heat. Once boiling, reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for about 15–20 minutes, or until the chicken is fully cooked and reaches an internal temperature of 165 F.
After cooking, remove the chicken from the pot and let it cool slightly (but not too much!). Use two forks to pull the chicken apart into shreds, or you can use a hand mixer on low speed for a quicker method.