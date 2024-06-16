Herbified Shredded Chicken Salad Sandwich Recipe

Everyone has a favorite way to eat chicken salad. Whether it's a simple affair of chopped chicken mixed with mayonnaise or a complicated and intricate recipe full of interesting flavors and textures, the dish can be made in so many different ways. This classic recipe is often made using some amount of leftover shredded chicken, which offers a refreshing change from sliced roasted chicken or turkey.

In this recipe, developer Taylor Murray brings us a unique twist on the classic chicken salad. It's tossed with typical mayonnaise and mustard, as well as bright hits of chopped parsley and dill. The secret ingredient is a shower of crispy, crunchy fried garlic, which adds crunch and a unique sweetness. Finally, to top off the rich salad, we add some simple pickled red onions. Keep the recipe for the onions in your back pocket and make a double batch to use for other dishes, such as salads, appetizers, or tacos.