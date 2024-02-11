Don't Make This Important Temperature Mistake When Shredding Chicken

Shredded chicken is used in recipes as diverse as chicken chili, curries, and enchiladas, and it's also a great extra protein to have on hand for adding to salads or grain bowls. Although there are many ways to shred chicken, you'll find it easiest to do when the chicken is still warm. As the muscle fibers and connective tissue in the meat chill, they tighten up and resist pulling apart.

The best time to shred chicken is while it's just warm enough for your hands to touch the meat comfortably. That's when the fibers pull apart easily, and you can feel the difference between the tender meat and harder pieces of tendon or bone. If you prefer to use your mixer or two forks to pull the chicken apart, warm is still the way to go — but keep an eye out for those inedible parts, they may be hard to spot since the color is similar.