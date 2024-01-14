For The Most Flavorful Poached Chicken, Simmer Your Aromatics First

There's a running joke that a switch to healthy eating is often marked by plain boiled chicken, bland brown rice, and broccoli as the go-to meal prep dish. While poached chicken doesn't share the same crisp, seasoned coating as fried chicken, it can still share the same flavorful taste. To get the most out of your poached chicken, simmer the aromatics beforehand.

Poaching is an underrated form of preparing poultry. Slowly heated in savory liquid, the chicken absorbs the taste of each ingredient, resulting in a juicy, tender piece of meat. To get that result, the process starts before you place the chicken breast in the pot. Poaching chicken breast isn't a lengthy process — within about 15 minutes, it should be done. However, it could take longer for the flavors of each aromatic to release and intermingle, so they should be boiled beforehand.

Almost like making a quick broth, your sprigs of rosemary and cloves of garlic need time to enhance the water, increasing the flavor imparted on your chicken. While succulent poached chicken is something that can be pulled together quickly, the longer you allow the aromatics to cook, the more flavor your chicken will have.