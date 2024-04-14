13 Salt And Vinegar Chips, Ranked Worst To Best

Potato chips are a good snack. You can eat the entire bag almost anywhere, pair them with almost anything, and virtually no one would refuse a handful. But when regular potato chips get a little old, you might consider making a riskier choice and going for a more intriguing flavor like salt and vinegar.

Almost all potato chips have salt. It's an absolute necessity for most foods, especially for otherwise bland potato chips. But vinegar? It's so wrong that it's right. Vinegar's acidic, bracing, and slightly bitter flavor elevates standard potato chips.

An excellent salt and vinegar chip leaves the corners of your mouth burning from the faint sting of vinegar while simultaneously satisfying the craving for something salty. It's exhilarating! Okay, fine, maybe that's an exaggeration — but you get the idea. It's time to determine which salt and vinegar chips are worth eating, so here's a ranking of the top ones from worst to best.