Popular Kettle Potato Chip Flavors, Ranked From Worst To Best

With so many potato chip brands on the market nowadays, it can be overwhelming just walking down the chip aisle at the grocery store. And even worse, if you're grocery shopping using Instacart or DoorDash, you're likely just picking the same brands and products you're comfortable with, rather than browsing the aisles and taking a chance on a new chip that looks tasty and interesting. We've been through these experiences time and time again, so we decided to take a closer look at one chip brand in particular and let you know about all of its popular flavors so you can make more informed decisions the next time you shop.

Kettle Brand is a chip company owned by Campbell's, and we're sure you've seen it gracing the aisles of your local supermarkets before. With 24 chip flavors currently available on the brand's site, we took a look at the most popular, taste-tested them, and ranked the flavors for your convenience. Who knows? Maybe one of these flavors will sound enticing and you'll end up finding a new favorite. Or,maybe you didn't know your favorite flavor even came in a chip form (Farmstand Ranch, anyone?). Kettle Brand makes kettle-cooked chips (called the "Classic" variations on its site), but it also offers Air Fried flavors and Krinkle Cut flavors, maintaining a solid grip on the chip diversity game. This brand has a lot to pick from, so let's break things down.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the brand.