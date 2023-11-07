What Actually Is A Pickle? The Debate, Explained

If it looks like a pickle and tastes like a pickle, isn't it a pickle? While there are many unique ways to boost pickle flavors, a pickle just isn't a pickle without that distinct, tangy taste. Still, one would assume that all things pickled, are, in fact, pickles. But, as it turns out, the semantics aren't so simple — and a Washington dad's recent August 2023 rant on TikTok stirred up quite the pickling debate.

Jesse Banwell was fixing a few sandwiches for his kids and reached for a jar of Claussen pickles only to find that nowhere on the package did it actually read the word "pickles." Confused, he reached for a jar of Mt. Olive pickles hiding in the back of the fridge, and, to his surprise, the word "pickle" wasn't to be found there, either. It seems that most brands actually refer to their products as things like "sandwich slices" and "hamburger chips" rather than "pickles."

So, what exactly is a pickle? It's time to crack the case. Believe it or not, the United States has pickle standards. While there are many specifics to defining a pickle, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirms that, to be considered pickles, the product must be prepared with cucumbers, or at least composed primarily of cucumbers. However, that's just the beginning.