10 BBQ Chips, Ranked Worst To Best

There's nothing like walking into a friend's or family member's backyard on a hot summer's day, the smell of cooking meat and vegetables wafting toward you, bowls of mayonnaise-spiked, carb-heavy salads arranged on a tablecloth-lined picnic table. BBQ season is undeniably one of the best parts of the year, a time when you can gather with your loved ones to enjoy some good, simple cooking over a fire. While, yes, technically, you can have BBQ at any time of year, when the weather is too cold or rainy or blustery, the idea of starting up the grill to cook a big chunk of meat or well-seasoned portobello mushrooms can simply seem like too much work.

That's exactly where BBQ potato chips come in. They capture those same savory, sweet, and smoky flavors without requiring a grill (or any cooking skills whatsoever). BBQ chips make getting your fill of BBQ flavor as easy as possible.

I tried 10 different types of BBQ chips commonly found at grocery stores and ranked them from worst to best, so you'll have an easier time picking out your next crunchy, umami, and smoky snack. I focused on both flavor and texture to ensure you have a BBQ-snacking experience you'll never forget. (And don't forget to pair your BBQ chips with beer.)