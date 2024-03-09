Dave's Vs Hattie B's: Which Makes The Better Hot Chicken Sandwich?

The hot chicken sandwich. Nowadays, it seems that every fast-food restaurant in the nation has created its own version. And it's no surprise. The moist chicken, the crispy exterior, and, of course, all those tongue-tickling spices make it the perfect sandwich for lunch or dinner. While all of these restaurants have a variety of chicken options to choose from, there are two restaurants that are known for and specialize in hot chicken sandwiches: Dave's Hot Chicken and Hattie B's.

Because I love a good spicy chicken sandwich, I wanted to taste both and see for myself if either of these sandwiches lived up to the hype. Sure, they're located in Las Vegas, where 5-star restaurants dot the strip and people will pay $1,000 for a steak. But does that mean a fried chicken sandwich will be just as good? More importantly, will it be spicy enough to get our tongues wagging and make us forget about the chicken shop that started it all?

While each shop has several options from absolutely no spice to burn-your-mouth-off hot, I went for the middle of the road and ordered the plain old "hot." Even though both sandwiches had me reaching for the iced water, only one kept me munching long enough to finish the whole sandwich and the iced water that came with it.