We Ranked 10 Fast Food Spicy Chicken Sandwiches By Their Heat Levels

Since Popeyes introduced its chicken sandwich in 2019, and pandemonium around it ensued, it seemed like every other fast food chain that had chicken on its menu raced to catch up and bring customers to its doors (and drive-through windows). While some of the places on this list have actually offered a signature chicken sandwich since way before Popeyes' creation (we see you Chick-fil-A), many of these spots are newer to making the sandwich.

But it's not just about the traditional, original chicken sandwich for us. Being the spice fiends we are, we decided to set out on a quest to taste-test as many spicy chicken sandwiches as we could in our area to see which one was not the overall best, but the spiciest of the bunch. If you love spicy foods but can't handle the most extreme heat, or if you get bored when it's not scorching your taste buds off, this is the ranking for you. By the time you've read our verdicts, you'll know which particular chains offer the spicest chicken sandwiches on the market.

It's important to note that with some of the spicy chicken sandwiches on this list the heat came from the actual chicken and its breading; and for others, the heat came from an added sauce on top. Grab your Tums, and let's get tasting.