Popeyes Teams Up With TRUFF For A Fancier Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Are you hungry for a spicy — and fancy — chicken sandwich? If so, your appetite will be satisfied with this culinary collaboration between Popeyes and TRUFF. The fried chicken fast-food chain and the truffle hot sauce brand have just introduced the Spicy TRUFF Chicken Sandwich at select Popeyes restaurants nationwide for a limited time. This chicken sandwich costs around $5.99, but prices vary by location.
"Both Popeyes and TRUFF have reimagined our industries, and now we are coming together to challenge the status quo on the concept of 'fancy food,' but for every day," Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes, said in a press release on October 17.
The secret ingredient to this mouthwatering chicken sandwich is TRUFF's award-winning spicy mayonnaise that has flavors of red jalapeños and black winter truffle. It's smeared on a brioche bun with fried chicken breast and pickles nestled in between. You can order the Spicy TRUFF Chicken Sandwich in participating restaurants and online via its app.
Popeye's spicy and fancy menu items
We think the best part about this collaboration is that you can add the spicy truffle mayonnaise to basically any menu item you want, including the Blackened Chicken Sandwich and the Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich. The restaurant created a "Build Your Own" menu with the mayonnaise on its website and app, which allows you to add the spicy truffle mayonnaise to items like cajun fries, macaroni and cheese, chicken tenders, and chicken nuggets for just $1.
In case you aren't familiar with TRUFF, the truffle hot sauce brand launched in 2017 with hot sauces infused with black or white truffle and became featured as one of Oprah's favorite things in 2018. Its product lineup now has other products like oils and pasta sauces.
If you can't make it to a Popeyes, or you can't get enough of the special mayonnaise, TRUFF sells its mayo and spicy mayo online starting at $24.99 for a two-pack. And if this spicy truffle sandwich and mayo aren't your thing, Popeyes currently has other featured menu items including ghost pepper chicken wings, Oreo cheesecake cups, and strawberry biscuits.