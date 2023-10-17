Popeyes Teams Up With TRUFF For A Fancier Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Are you hungry for a spicy — and fancy — chicken sandwich? If so, your appetite will be satisfied with this culinary collaboration between Popeyes and TRUFF. The fried chicken fast-food chain and the truffle hot sauce brand have just introduced the Spicy TRUFF Chicken Sandwich at select Popeyes restaurants nationwide for a limited time. This chicken sandwich costs around $5.99, but prices vary by location.

"Both Popeyes and TRUFF have reimagined our industries, and now we are coming together to challenge the status quo on the concept of 'fancy food,' but for every day," Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes, said in a press release on October 17.

The secret ingredient to this mouthwatering chicken sandwich is TRUFF's award-winning spicy mayonnaise that has flavors of red jalapeños and black winter truffle. It's smeared on a brioche bun with fried chicken breast and pickles nestled in between. You can order the Spicy TRUFF Chicken Sandwich in participating restaurants and online via its app.