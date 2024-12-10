12 Aldi Chocolate Candies, Ranked Worst To Best
Aldi is known for its low priced products, manageable store size, and rotating seasonal selections. But the staples that you would buy from any other grocery store are also great to pick up at Aldi, as they are often cheaper and similar (if not better) in quality.
Chocolate is one thing Aldi excels at. If you're squeamish about buying anything but name-brands, like Ghirardelli or Lindt, you'll be missing out. The store carries your typical chocolate bars, as well as truffles, caramels, and other fun items like chocolate-covered fruit and novelty candies. I sampled some of the items from Aldi's chocolate section and ranked them from worst to best based on factors like flavor and texture. Hopefully, you can use this compilation to discover your next favorite sweet treat at Aldi.
12. Choceur dark chocolate blueberry açai
Açai really had its moment for a while as a superfood. This Choceur-branded Aldi treat/snack adds blueberries to the mix and covers them in chocolate for a vitamin-rich alternative to traditional chocolate candies. Each little chocolate gem, which is around the size of a Milk Dud, is easy to pop in your mouth for something that's both fruity and chocolatey.
As soon as I opened the bag, I immediately smelled the berries. The candy offered a strong, tart aroma that let me know that this snack would be on the "healthier-tasting" side of things. The chocolate coating is fine, though it's nothing too flavorful or rich. It gives way to a chewy center that's a bit like a fruit snack. Honestly, if you don't like fruit and chocolate together, it tastes a little strange. But if you do, you'll probably like these. Aldi also carries a pomegranate berry flavor that I'd love to try sometime. Though, I ranked them last because they're quite polarizing and may not be beloved by all eaters.
11. Moser Roth 70% dark chocolate bar
Now before we dive deeper into this list, I have to make one thing very clear: I do not like milk chocolate. Well, I don't hate it, but I'd almost always choose dark chocolate. Which, I believe, makes me a tougher critic of both; milk chocolate has to be very good to impress me at all and dark chocolate has to rise above the sea of stiff competition.
Moser Roth's chocolate bar line offers a few different chocolate percentages, including 70% and 85% cocoa. I love really, really high-percentage cocoa bars, but decided to try the slightly milder 70% bar for this ranking. While it's certainly not the best dark chocolate I've ever tried, it's perfectly fine. There's a bit of bitterness in there and the overall flavor reminds me of a cup a strong black coffee. Since it didn't impress me as much as I want dark chocolate to, I had to rank it in the second to last spot.
10. Choceur peanuts and cornflakes milk chocolate bar
Now this Choceur milk chocolate bar, which is loaded with peanuts and cornflakes, is one of those aforementioned novelty flavors. The milk chocolate is, like the Moser Roth dark chocolate, adequate. But in this case, the chocolate itself is not the star of the show. The focus is entirely on the peanut butter and cornflake additions to the milk chocolate — both of which are more chewy and toothsome than crunchy.
This isn't just a bar with chunks — it's a chunky bar. It's very thick and even a small bite tastes like a big one. The peanuts aren't ground down into small flecks; instead, they retain their slightly buttery, full-bodied consistency. The cornflakes are slightly harder to distinguish, but they're definitely there, and add a fun, light, and almost savory crispness. This chocolate bar has lots of textural contrast and is a great choice if you're looking for something super satisfying. It's not exactly high-quality tasting, as it's more of an amalgamation of random snacks and treats. It was was fun — but not necessarily amazing — and I'd only buy it again on a whim.
9. Choceur dark chocolate sea salt caramels
Is it weird to describe caramels as juicy? Because Choceur's dark chocolate sea salt caramels taste pretty darn juicy. The candies have a typical caramel flavor profile and are shaped into a small lump of cooked sugar encased in dark chocolate (yay!) before being sprinkled with sea salt to balance out the sweetness. The balance works well; these Aldi caramels aren't overly sweet like some caramels can be, nor are they overly salty.
Instead, they are very mild — even a little too mild. I'd prefer both my caramel and salt to really stand out and battle for prevalence rather than melding pleasantly, but to each their own. The texture is squishy and, yeah, juicy, though it's less rich and decadent than some other caramels I've had — I'm talking about those that don't allow you to take more than one bite before sending you for a glass of water. Overall, I like these, but my ideal caramels would have a little more of a wow factor. However, I'm more likely to buy them again than the previous items.
8. Schogetten milk chocolate caramel brownie bar
Aldi has a few "brands" of chocolate that make an appearance and offer a variety of flavors, such as Choceur, Moser Roth, and Schogetten. Schogetten's format is a little different than the other two; the chocolate bar sports deep pockets that make it easy to break it into pieces for a smaller bite of chocolate. The caramel brownie variety tastes neither like caramel or brownie, but does have a nice extra richness to it that regular milk chocolate lacks.
There are hints of sweetness (caramel) and fudgy texture (brownie), but it's nothing too crazy. It's fun, but it doesn't knock you over the head with flavor. There's always a time and place for chocolate that's slightly dressier than a regular milk or dark chocolate bar that's still reliably enjoyable, and this item works well for that purpose. But, I preferred the next Schogetten pick a little bit more.
7. Schogetten crunchy peanut butter chocolate bar
I really liked this Schogetten crunchy peanut butter bar. Like the other Schogetten candies, these are just so fun to eat — they're like little chocolate gift boxes or edible Legos that you can keep together or tear apart.
I'm a huge fan of anything chocolate and peanut butter — and anything related to nut butter — so I knew I'd like this chocolate. I do think the name is a little misleading because it's not very crunchy, but it's not quite smooth, either. Unlike that massive peanut and cornflake bar, the peanuts in this one are ground down until they're barely detectable, which leaves it more crispy than crunchy. And don't think you're going to get the Reese's peanut butter experience, either. This chocolate is its own thing; it's more subtly nutty and less waxy that a Reese's. Overall, I really liked these, but not as much as some of the other chocolate bars to come.
6. Moser Roth cocoa-dusted chocolate truffles
Simple, well-crafted chocolate truffles are always a real crowd pleaser. (It's me. I'm the crowd.) Aldi's are at an affordable price point and boast perfectly suitable quality. There's just nothing like slightly soft chocolate that melts in your mouth on the first bite.
These Moser Roth cocoa-dusted chocolate truffles look and taste a little fancy. The cocoa dusting is really to thank for it. It also makes these truffles somewhat messy, so be sure to keep a napkin on hand. The chocolate and rich cocoa tastes relatively flavorful. It's the best way to treat yourself or others and is a great alternative to a basic chocolate bar. As with some of the other Aldi items on this list, these were not the best chocolate truffles I've ever tasted, but they're still worth a purchase. They're especially nice paired with coffee after a big meal and are a lighter dessert than a slice of cake or pie.
5. Choceur chocolate-covered cherries
Now, I get it. We've established the fact that chocolate-covered fruit isn't for everybody, and that's fine. You might have read all about the cocoa-dusted truffles and caramel brownie bars and are now going, "Chocolate covered cherries? I'll pass." But, I'd encourage you to give them a chance.
These treats are delicious, juicy, and not too sweet. They're also not musty-tasting like some chocolate-covered fruit can be. (You know what I mean, like they could have been sitting in your grandparent's pantry a few years too long.) The cherries bring that tang and tartness that perfectly offsets the overwhelming flavor of the chocolate, in turn creating a balanced bite. Cherry in desserts is challenging, and it often comes across tasting like cough syrup or artificial sweetener. But, that's not the case when you use real cherries instead of just cherry flavoring. You might really like these after all, and I guarantee you that they taste much more decadent than you would have expected. I loved these, but since I know others might not, I couldn't rank them any higher.
4. Moser Roth classic chocolate truffles
There are some truffles, like the cocoa-dusted one, that are soft all the way through. Then there are the truffles that have a hard exterior and a creamer interior, like these Moser Roth classic chocolate truffles. Both are good.
A box of these truffles offers four flavors to sample: almond, chocolate mousse, caramel, and vanilla. The vanilla one tasted more like cake batter than vanilla to me. Sometimes, I find that vanilla-flavored products opt for a "sweet" flavor rather than one that's authentically vanilla – and that's the case with this one. But the chocolate truffles in this box are excellent; the filling has a great concentrated flavor and with a nice, pleasant chocolate coating. I found the caramel one was particularly good; it was even better than those squishy sea salt caramels I tried from Aldi.
If you're looking for a nice, simple box of chocolate truffles that won't miss, go for these. Even if I wasn't reporting back on my findings, I would have wanted to try one of each. I just couldn't put them in top three because I'd be more likely to purchase my top-ranked items, on account of their flavor and consistency.
3. Moser Roth extra creamy milk chocolate bar
Wow, this chocolate bar really is extra creamy. I know it says so on the label, but when it comes to chocolate, "creamy" is almost a buzzword. Most of the time, it's just as creamy as any other chocolate bar, and the whole thing's a sham. Not at Aldi, though!
This promised extra creamy milk chocolate bar from Moser Roth is so incredibly smooth. I don't like milk chocolate, but I love this one. It truly is creamy and melts in your mouth without leaving any filmy aftertaste. I bet this would be a great melting chocolate for baking, too; it would be a silky addition to s'mores, brownies, or extra-sweet chocolate chip cookies. I would highly recommend this milk chocolate bar and I'll definitely get it again on future trips to Aldi, which earns it the bronze medal.
If you're going for a milk chocolate, go for a good one that offers a rich mouthfeel and a smooth texture. I haven't tried many milk chocolate bars better than this one.
2. Moser Roth Grand Chocolades crispy hazelnut truffles
These "chocolades" look slightly performative; they're all wrapped up in foil like little fireworks. But hey, you know what? I think these are worth the effort. Moser Roth has done it again with there intensely nutty hazelnut chocolates that taste like a million bucks.
Have you ever had Lindt Lindor chocolate truffles? The shape of Moser Roth's candy is similar; it has a crispy sphere of chocolate with a smooth core. The Moser Roth version is slightly softer throughout, with a massive hazelnut flavor that's reminiscent of the Ferrero Rocher chocolates that are wrapped up in fancy gold paper. I loved these, and I think they're a great item to pick up and enjoy whenever you really want to treat yourself to something that nearly tastes like it was handcrafted in a little shop. Chocolate and peanut butter is great, but chocolate and hazelnut? Incredible. It's the flavor combo that makes Nutella so divine. They're number two only because the top item really had that distinct "wow" factor.
1. Choceur dark chocolate caramel sea salt waves
I expected nothing from these Choceur dark chocolate caramel sea salt waves. They look like mini Pringles. How could a thin layer possibly taste like chocolate, caramel, and seat salt all at once? But, I was truly and deeply humbled by this treat, because as soon as I took a bite, I basically thought, "Wow, why are these the greatest things on Earth?"
These waves are not too thin at all. They're crisp, elegant, and have a nice bite to them. Not to mention that their shape is quite distinctive. They're very chocolatey, but still light, and are absolutely dripping with caramel flavor. If you really enjoy the caramel and chocolate duo, you'll love these; I even think they pack more of a punch than a bite of a full chocolate bar. My only real caveat? Be careful that you don't open the package from the wrong side and let all the nice little waves fall out all over the place like I did.
Methodology
I purchased a wide variety of chocolate products when I went to Aldi, — not just bars, candies, or truffles. I wanted to get a better sense of the chocolate offerings at this store, so I grabbed a variety of candies to sample.
I tasted the similar offerings in a row (like the Moser Roths and Choceurs) to get a better sense of their differences and rank them. I considered factors such as taste and texture, of course, as well as how fresh the chocolate tasted and whether or not the candy really delivered on the flavors it promised on the label. I also tried the chocolates on the same day to ensure the most fair results (aka, I didn't leave any in my car overnight on accident like I've been known to do). I also made sure to judge the creaminess of milk chocolates against each other, and the pureness of the dark chocolates against each as well.