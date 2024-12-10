12 Aldi Chocolate Candies, Ranked Worst To Best

Aldi is known for its low priced products, manageable store size, and rotating seasonal selections. But the staples that you would buy from any other grocery store are also great to pick up at Aldi, as they are often cheaper and similar (if not better) in quality.

Chocolate is one thing Aldi excels at. If you're squeamish about buying anything but name-brands, like Ghirardelli or Lindt, you'll be missing out. The store carries your typical chocolate bars, as well as truffles, caramels, and other fun items like chocolate-covered fruit and novelty candies. I sampled some of the items from Aldi's chocolate section and ranked them from worst to best based on factors like flavor and texture. Hopefully, you can use this compilation to discover your next favorite sweet treat at Aldi.