What Actually Is Acai And What Does It Taste Like?

Acai is a dark purple berry that grows from a type of palm tree native to South America's Amazon rainforest, most notably in northern Brazil. The trees themselves are quite tall, making its harvest a bit of a feat. Nevertheless, as the fruit ripens and the color changes from green to dark purple, locals shimmy up the trees to slice off the goods. It has been a mainstay in the diet of Indigenous populations for hundreds of years, more recently gaining popularity in North America and around the world.

With an abundance of health claims and superfood recipes, the berries are increasingly in demand, boosting the related commercial enterprises. Unfortunately, a lot of the work falls on the shoulders of young children who have an easier time climbing the trees. Whereas traditional acai harvesting takes place in the wild or on small family farms, a growing number of plantations are popping up to support the demand.

The bulk of the harvest occurs in northern Brazil, and an estimated 70% of the product exported goes to the U.S. (via Business Insider). While the accessibility stateside is a huge benefit for anyone who wants to taste acai without trekking over to Brazil, some parts of the current system need to change to maintain the biodiversity of the region that produced the delicious berries in the first place.