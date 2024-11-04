15 Of The Absolute Best Chocolate Truffle Fillings You Need To Try

Chocolate truffles prove that good things really do come in small (and delicious) packages. With a hard chocolate shell and smooth ganache filling, each bite of a chocolate truffle is pure melt-in-your-mouth indulgence. These decadent confections trace their origins to 1920s Paris, where French chef Georges Auguste Escoffier is said to have created truffles from a kitchen mishap. When hot cream was accidentally poured over chocolate, he shaped the resulting ganache into balls and rolled them in cocoa powder, resembling the truffle mushrooms from which they take their name.

Since then, truffles have evolved with different coatings and fillings. Whether dusted with cocoa powder, rolled in chopped nuts, or enrobed with chocolate, the classic ganache filling is just the beginning. Today's truffles feature a variety of luscious centers, from fruity and herbal to rich caramel and liqueur. We've rounded up the most popular chocolate truffle fillings for you to explore — and trust us, they're all absolutely divine. Get ready to drool!