The Absolute Best Type Of Chocolate To Use For Ganache

In the hierarchy of chocolate desserts, anything with ganache deserves a top-spot listing. It's creamy, rich, versatile, and typically derives from high-quality ingredients. That's why the type of chocolate used for ganache is crucial. It can, in fact, define the entire dessert for which it's bound. Scrimping on quality may be tempting, especially with grocery costs in flux, but this is one place where it pays to not cut corners.

As the saying goes, if you're going to do something, do it right. Cooking with chocolate, especially when it's velvety chocolate ganache, means determining the absolute best kind of chocolate to use. That can involve many things, including considerations such as pure cocoa content, sugar ratios, or sustainable cocoa-farming practices. But setting those things aside momentarily, the essential characteristic you're looking for is whether the chocolate for your ganache is labeled as a baking chocolate.

Sometimes referred to as cooking chocolate, it typically comes in chunks or bars rather than chips. It's also available in the form of batons and pistoles, all with the aim of blending well with other ingredients for making ganache or other chocolatey delights. Baking chocolate works differently than standard chocolate bars because it's a pure form of chocolate that melts more smoothly. It's made from a mixture of cocoa solids and cocoa butter, with limited or no amounts of sugar, leaving a blank slate for making things like ganache. Chocolate chips do not work in the same way, for a very specific reason.