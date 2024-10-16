11 Absolute Best Instant Coffees For Iced Drinks

Instant coffee is your best friend, whether you're camping, on a tight budget, or are just feeling a little slow and sluggish in the morning. This quick and easy way to brew coffee at home or on-the-go requires nothing more than hot water — no coffee-brewing apparatus needed. This dehydrated, dried coffee — sometimes referred to as coffee crystals — is great to have on hand in case of coffee-related emergencies, or for use around the kitchen and home. While there's no denying the convenience of instant coffee, there's usually something less-than-nice to be said for its quality and taste. But in today's booming coffee market, instant coffee is stepping up its game and foregoing its longtime negative reputation. Today, artisanal brands offer high-quality instant coffee so you can make superb, at-home café creations, especially when it comes to iced drinks.

Instead of brewing fresh joe and waiting for it to cool down to use it for iced coffees, lattes, or mochas, instant coffee allows you to make a small dose of concentrated coffee and then dump it over ice without watering down your drink. I always keep instant coffee on hand for just this purpose, and I frequently explore different brands and varieties so I can make coffee drinks worth bragging about. I used my experiences with different coffee, combined with nine years of professional barista experience, to compile a list of exceptional instant coffees that make café-worthy iced drinks. Let these brands help you forget everything you know about instant coffee and start embracing its convenience, versatility, and newfound prestigiousness.