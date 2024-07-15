Starbucks VIA Instant Coffee Flavors, Ranked

There's no denying the convenience and appeal of instant coffee, but more often than not, the taste of this quick option is less than satisfying. Instant coffee is known as the tenth-rate product of the coffee world for good reason; many grocery store coffee brands offer cheaper instant coffee varieties of their classic drip brews, and they're known to leave a lingering aftertaste with sour, pungent notes. Nevertheless, instant coffee remains in demand, making up about 25% of all retail coffee sales. With the ever-growing popularity of the most legendary caffeinated beverage of all time, companies that produce high-quality, ethically sourced coffee are whipping out instant options so fans of their products can enjoy a delicious cup without the need for a coffee-making apparatus.

Enter Starbucks, and its VIA instant coffee collection. This instant coffee from the king of chain coffee has been on the market since 2009, and Starbucks is offering deals on its instant brews for July 2024's Amazon Prime Day. Considering instant coffee's infamous reputation, Starbucks' take on it is worthy of a critical eye. I tried Starbucks' VIA Colombia, French Roast, Italian Roast, and signature Pike's Place Roast varieties and ranked them from worst to best, based on my honest opinion of their taste and quality. Let's see if Starbucks can bring a little class to the world of instant coffee.

