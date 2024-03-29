Here's Why Instant Coffee Is Usually Cheaper Than Fresh Beans

While robusta is the type of coffee bean most commonly used in instant coffee, arabica, the lighter cousin of robusta beans, is a viable option as well. After all, arabica is the most popular species of coffee bean worldwide, beloved for its smooth flavor profile; a balmy essence that tastes mildly sweet and smells like you just walked out of a berry garden. However, the production process from bean to package ultimately determines the choice of coffee bean used and the final cost of instant coffee.

Consider that a bean such as robusta is relatively easier to grow due to its pest-repelling high caffeine content. Farmers can grow robusta at a large scale, and manufacturers can process it in batches. A high caffeine amount also makes robusta coffee taste bitter, thereby lowering its demand in the coffee market. The solution is to convert this lower-quality bean into instant coffee that's more pleasant on the palate.

The ability to process coffee beans in large batches means manufacturers can use them to produce more instant coffee at a time. This leads to a lower production cost for instant coffee, which earns it a cheaper price on the market. Additionally, instant coffee granules are small and compact, taking up less volume than fresh beans and thereby lowering shipping costs. Instant coffee also requires less packaging materials than fresh beans, further reducing the cost and making it a cheaper choice than fresh beans.