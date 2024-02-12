Best Coffee Smoothie Recipe

Two of the best ways to start your day are with a hot cup of coffee and a freshly blended smoothie. Smoothies are delicious, easy-to-digest nutritional powerhouses, while coffee is a little cup of magical energy, sometimes doctored up with a touch of cream and sugar. The only way to make these two drinks even better? Combining them.

Adding coffee to a smoothie is pretty simple, and recipe developer Michelle McGlinn shares the best way to do it in this easy coffee smoothie recipe. A coffee smoothie, unlike a milkshake, has enough nutrients to be considered healthy, as it's filled with bananas, dates, and yogurt instead of ice cream and sugar. For the most robust coffee flavor possible, McGlinn freezes brewed coffee into ice cubes, which makes the smoothie extra thick and never diluted. A dash of cocoa powder creates a mocha-like finish, and a sprinkle of espresso powder on top ensures the coffee flavor is the first thing you taste.

Before you blend things up, you're free to add in your favorite protein, collagen, or vitamin supplements with no compromise to the smoothie's flavor. A chocolaty morning pick-me-up and a couple vitamins all in one glass make this smoothie a busy-morning breakfast that's hard to beat.